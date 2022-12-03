Hoops! Welcome in for the 2022-23 L-L League girls basketball season, which tipped off Friday with tip-off tournaments around the region. Not a stuffed opening weekend for the L-L League crew, but there are plenty of teams in action. Here’s a roundup from Friday’s games:

COCALICO TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Cocalico 46, Warwick 32 — The host Eagles clinched a spot in the title game of their own tourney, closing the game on a 12-4 run to pull away from the Warriors. Cocalico had a 25-19 lead at the break, and finished with a flourish to set up a date vs. Northeastern York in Saturday’s title game. Kiersten Shipton drilled three 3-pointers and scored 13 points, Addi Martin added 13 points and Erin Henry chipped in with 10 points for Cocalico. Bella Smithson popped in 10 points for Warwick, which will take on Conrad Weiser in the consolation game.

ELIZABETHTOWN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Red Land 53, McCaskey 51 (OT) — Remember last season when McCaskey played in a slew of close games, only to fall short and slide out of the Section 1 race? One game into a new season, and the Red Tornado were already snake-bitten. Red Land closed regulation on a 12-8 clip to force OT, and the Patriots outscored McCaskey 12-10 in the extra session to advance to Saturday’s title game opposite host Elizabethtown. It was a stinger setback for the Tornado, which led 23-20 at the break. Johanna Mills (12 points), Samijah Myers (10 points) and Mariah Ruth (10 points) paced McCaskey, which will take on Donegal in the third-place game.

Elizabethtown 29, Donegal 24 — It was not an offensive explosion, but the host Bears got the job done, using an 11-6 third-quarter clip to open up some breathing room and punch their tickets to Saturday’s title game vs. Mid-Penn entrant Red Land. Chloe Wilkinson scored 7 points for E-town, while Mia Wissler hit for a game-high 10 points for the Indians, who will take on McCaskey in the consolation game.

GETTYSBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Gettysburg 52, Lancaster Mennonite 35 — The Blazers opened the game on a 10-0 blitz, but the host Warriors answered with a 21-point second-quarter spree, and then closed the game on a 23-11 tear to fend off Mennonite and advance to Saturday’s title tilt opposite Dover. Jayla Rivera scored 18 points and Cici Mann chipped in with 11 points for the Blazers, who will take on St. James (Maryland) in the consolation game.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Annville-Cleona 30, Hamburg 28 — A close call for the Dutchmen, who led 27-14 through three quarters, before the host Hawks closed the game on a 14-3 tear to make A-C sweat it out. Kendall Cooper bucketed 10 opines for the Dutchmen, who will take on Tri-Valley in Saturday’s title game.

NEW OXFORD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Catholic 67, Trinity 36 — And they’re off. The reigning L-L League champs used a 22-6 second-quarter spurt for a cozy 30-11 halftime lead, and the Crusaders piled up 37 second-half points to win going away. Catholic will take on Bermudian Springs in Saturday’s championship game. Friday, Mary Bolesky (18 points), Rylee Kraft (11 points) and Carleigh Anderson (11 points) all hit for double-digits in the Crusaders’ victory.

PENN MANOR TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lampeter-Strasburg 46, Penn Manor 22 — The host Comets had an early 11-10 lead, but the Pioneers grabbed a 20-17 lead at the break, and then L-S outscored PM 13-0 in the fourth quarter — and 26-5 in the second half — to advance to Saturday’s title game vs. Mid-Penn power Central Dauphin. Katie Ranck (16 points) and Kelsey McTaggart (11 points) paced the Pioneers, while Lilly Rineer scored 8 points for the re-tooling Comets, who will take on Central York in the third-place game.

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley 50, Schuylkill Valley 35 — A solid start for the Braves, who outscored the Panthers 26-18 in the second half to advance to Saturday’s championship game. PV flexed its depth, with 14 players getting game action. Peyton Henshaw and much-ballyhooed freshman Janae Patterson scored 10 points apiece for PV, which drilled six 3-pointers vs. SV.

UNIONVILLE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Unionville 55, Conestoga Valley 22 — The Buckskins fell behind 26-7 early on, and couldn’t dig out of a 42-10 halftime deficit. Grace Harrison scored 5 points for CV, which will take on Hatboro-Horsham in Saturday’s consolation round.

WEST SHORE CHRISTIAN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Country Day 55, West Shore Christian 18 — Genesis Meadows opened her much-anticipated senior season with 24 points, Sophia Sanchez made her LCD debut a memorable one with 14 points and three treys, and Danielle Hinton scored 11 points for the Cougars, who led 36-11 at the break and never looked back. Country Day will take on Christian School of York in Saturday’s championship game.

* Linden Hall is playing in Mount Calvary’s tip-off tournament, but the Lions did not report their score or stats on Friday. Linden Hall is making its debut as an associate member in the L-L League this season.

NONLEAGUE

Solanco 42, Twin Valley 41 -- Just what the doctor ordered for the Golden Mules, who fended off the host Raiders for a 1-0 start. Solanco had a 33-28 lead heading into the final quarter, where TV closed regulation on a 13-9 clip to make the Mules sweat it out. Jenna Ehlers paced Solanco with 13 points.

Meanwhile ...

* Hempfield is hosting its annual tip-off tournament, and the Black Knights fell to Dallastown in their opener on Friday. Hempfield gets Governor Mifflin in Saturday’s third-place game, while the Wildcats will face Mid-Penn power Cumberland Valley in the title game. More about Hempfield’s matchup vs. Dallastown here:

