Eighteen Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball teams will play in 14 different tip-off tournaments over two separate weekends in early December, as the hoops season gets churning.

With the season starting a week earlier for the 2022-23 campaign, some teams split up their tip-off tournament dates. There are 11 tournaments involving 14 L-L League teams on the opening weekend, with three more tournaments involving four L-L League teams set for Dec. 9-10.

Here’s the schedule ...

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

COCALICO TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Conrad Weiser vs. Northeastern York, 6 p.m.

Cocalico vs. Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

McCaskey vs. Red Land, 6 p.m.

Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

GETTYSBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Dover vs. St. James School, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Annville-Cleona vs. Hamburg, 4 p.m.

Tri-Valley vs. Biglerville, 5:30 p.m.

HEMPFIELD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Governor Mifflin vs. Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNT CALVARY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Linden Hall vs. Harrisburg Academy, 6 p.m.

Mount Calvary vs. Linville Hill, 7:30 p.m.

NEW OXFORD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Catholic vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.

New Oxford vs. Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

PENN MANOR TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Penn Manor vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, 6 p.m.

Central Dauphin vs. Central York, 7:30 p.m.

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Tulpehocken vs. Upper Perkiomen, 6 p.m.

Pequea Valley vs. Schuylkill Valley, 7:30 p.m.

UNIONVILLE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

New Hope (Solebury) vs. Hatboro-Horsham, 3:45 p.m.

Conestoga Valley vs. Unionville, 7:45 p.m.

WEST SHORE CHRISTIAN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lititz Christian vs. York Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day vs. West Shore Christian, 6:30 P.M.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

COCALICO TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

GETTYSBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 1 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

HEMPFIELD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

MOUNT CALVARY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

NEW OXFORD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

PENN MANOR TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation,1 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

UNIONVILLE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation 3:45 p.m.

Championship, 6:15 p.m.

WEST SHORE CHRISTIAN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

CEDAR CREST TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Elco vs. Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Cedar Crest vs. Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

EXETER TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Garden Spot vs. Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.

Exeter vs. Hershey, 6:30 p.m.

FLEETWOOD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lebanon vs. Bethlehem Catholic, 6 p.m.

Fleetwood vs. Palmyra, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

CEDAR CREST TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

EXETER TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 1 p.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.

FLEETWOOD TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 2:30 p.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.

