Eighteen Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams are set to participate in holiday tournament or showcase games during the week of Dec. 27. Of those, six L-L schools will be hosting holiday tourneys. Six other L-L programs will still be in action in non-league games. Lancaster Mennonite is the only idle L-L squad for the week.

Here are the matchups…

Cedar Crest Holiday Tournament:

Dec. 28, Palmyra vs. Exeter, 6 p.m.; Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m

Dec. 29, Consolation, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia Holiday Tournament:

Dec. 28, Kennard-Dale vs. Camp Hill, 6 p.m.; Columbia vs. Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29, Consolation, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York Holiday Tournament:

Dec. 29, Elco vs. Dallastown, 6 p.m.; Eastern York vs. Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30, Consolation, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro Holiday Tournament:

Dec. 28, Donegal vs. Littlestown, 6 p.m.; East Pennsboro vs. Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29, Consolation, Championship

Governor’s Challenge (Salisbury, Maryland):

Dec. 27, Octorara vs. Walt Whitman

Halifax Holiday Tournament:

Dec. 27, Lancaster Country Day vs. Mount Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Halifax vs. Belleville Mennonite

Dec. 28, Consolation, Championship

Hempfield Holiday Tournament:

Dec. 27, Central York vs. Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m., Hempfield vs. Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28, Consolation, 6 p.m., Championship 7:30 p.m.

Hagelgans & Veronis Christmas Tournament, at McCaskey:

Dec. 28, York High vs. Thomas Mastery, 6 p.m.; McCaskey vs. Harrisburg, 8 p.m.

Dec. 29, Consolation, 6 p.m.; Championship, 8 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Holiday Tournament:

Dec. 28, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; Mechanicsburg vs. Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29, Consolation, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon Holiday Tournament:

Dec. 28, Tulpehocken vs. Red Land, 6 p.m.; Annville-Cleona vs. Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29, Consolation, 1:30 p.m.; Championship, 3 p.m.

Red Lion Holiday Showcase:

Dec. 30, Elizabethtown vs. Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

Solanco Christmas Tournament:

Dec. 29, Conestoga Valley vs. Manheim Central, 3:30 p.m.; Solanco vs. Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30, Consolation, 1:30 p.m.; Championship, 5:30 p.m.

West York Holiday Tournament:

Dec. 28, Ephrata vs. Northeastern, 6 p.m.; West York vs. Northern York, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29, Consolation, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Non-league/non-tournament matchups:

Dec. 27, Garden Spot at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28, Lancaster Catholic at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28, Lampeter-Strasburg at Lower Dauphin, 2 p.m.

Dec. 28, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 28, Pequea Valley at Fleetwood, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30, Garden Spot at Lancaster Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 30, Cocalico at Conrad Weiser, 2:30 p.m.