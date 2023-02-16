The District 3 girls basketball playoffs are set to begin on Monday, and the Lancaster-Lebanon League and Lancaster County as a whole will be well-represented in all six classifications, with 16 local teams making the field.

Three early-round games will feature L-L League vs. L-L League matchups, and three local teams — Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Linville Hill Christian — earned a No. 1 seed.

Class 6A: No. 3 Lebanon, No. 7 Manheim Township, No. 9 Cedar Crest and No. 10 Ephrata made the bracket, with this juicy matchup set for Monday: Ephrata at Manheim Township.

Cedar Crest will play at York the same night, with that winner advancing to play at No. 1 Cedar Cliff in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Ephrata-Manheim Township winner is at No. 2 Central York in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

L-L League finalist Lebanon will host the Northeastern York-Dallastown winner in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Class 5A: No. 3 Manheim Central, No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg and No. 14 Warwick made the bracket, and here’s another local matchup on tap for Tuesday: Warwick at Manheim Central in a rematch of their Section 2 series this winter. Meanwhile, L-S will welcome No. 9 Susquehannock in another first-round tilt on Tuesday.

Class 4A: Just one L-L League team made this bracket; No. 9 Northern Lebanon will play at No. 8 Trinity on Tuesday, with the winner going to the quarterfinals on Friday at No. 1 Delone Catholic.

Class 3A: No. 1 Lancaster Catholic and No. 2 Columbia received byes into the semifinals on Friday. Meanwhile, No. 3 Pequea Valley will host No. 6 Brandywine Heights on Tuesday, with that winner traveling to L-L League finalist Columbia. Lancaster Catholic awaits the winner of No. 4 York Catholic and No. 5 Upper Dauphin.

The semifinalists earn trips to the state playoffs, so Lancaster Catholic and Columbia are already through to the PIAA bracket.

Class 2A: Straight to the semifinals in this bracket, and the game at the top is a Section 4 rematch: No. 1 Lancaster Country Day will host No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite on Thursday. Also that night, No. 3 Fairfield will visit No. 2 Millersburg.

Class 1A: Four Lancaster County squads are in, including No. 1 Linville Hill Christian, which received a bye into Wednesday’s quarterfinals; No. 9 Dayspring Christian, which will play at No. 8 Harrisburg Academy on Monday; No. 4 Veritas Academy, which will host No. 5 High Point Baptist on Wednesday; and No. 3 Mount Calvary Christian — the defending champ in this bracket — will welcome No. 6 Greenwood, also on Wednesday.

Linville Hill gets the Dayspring-Harrisburg Academy winner on Wednesday.

