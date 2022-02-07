The final week to accumulate a District 3 girls basketball power rating has arrived, with games through Saturday, Feb. 12 counting toward the rankings.

Here’s the lowdown …

CLASS 6A

Defending champ: Cumberland Valley.

* 12 teams qualify, top 7 advance to PIAA playoffs, start date is Feb. 21.

D3 finale: March 3, 6 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

No. 1 seed: Dallastown (18-2).

L-L League teams in the mix: Section 1 runner-up Hempfield (13-5) is No. 7; Section 1 champ Penn Manor (15-7) is No. 8; Manheim Township (12-7) is No. 10; Section 2 co-leader Lebanon (13-7) is No. 12; Section 2 co-leader Ephrata (11-8) is No. 13; Cedar Crest (10-10) is No. 14; Conestoga Valley (8-11) is No. 18; Warwick (7-13) is No. 20; McCaskey (3-16) is No. 23.

Notes: No. 2 Cedar Cliff (20-0) is the lone undefeated team in 6A. … Lebanon starts the week directly on the bubble, and would be in, while Ephrata and Cedar Crest would be the first two teams out; Cedar Crest beat Lebanon and Ephrata in crossover games this season. … Hempfield finishes up Tuesday vs. McCaskey; the Black Knights will only play 19 regular-season games. … Lebanon finishes up Tuesday at No. 18 Conestoga Valley, and the Cedars have a nonleague game against 5A No. 26 Milton Hershey (3-16) listed for Thursday, but that game would need to be axed if Lebanon has to play in an L-L League play-in game Thursday. … Ephrata finishes up Tuesday at Elizabethtown, and the Mountaineers have a PPD makeup game against Twin Valley still on the books, but that game could get bagged if Ephrata has to play in an L-L League play-in game Thursday. Stay tuned. … Cedar Crest, which has work to do, and needs help, finishes up Monday at No. 23 McCaskey and Tuesday at home with No. 10 Manheim Township; the Blue Streaks finish up Thursday with a makeup nonleague game at 5A No. 29 Solanco. … Defending champ Cumberland Valley (17-3) is No. 5, with Central Dauphin (12-1) at No. 3 and Central York (18-3) at No. 4. Deep, deep bracket here, with work left to be done around the cut-line.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

CLASS 5A

Defending champ: Spring Grove.

* 16 teams qualify, top 8 advance to PIAA playoffs, start date is Feb. 22.

D3 finale: March 5, 6 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

No. 1 seed: Gettysburg (16-3).

L-L League teams in the mix: Section 3 co-leader Manheim Central (15-4) is No. 4; Section 3 co-leader Lampeter-Strasburg (12-7) is No. 8; Garden Spot (9-10) is No. 17; Elizabethtown (9-11) is No. 19; Cocalico (7-12) is No. 22; Solanco (1-18) is No. 29; Donegal (2-18) is No. 30.

Notes: Garden Spot starts the week as the first team out; the Spartans must jump No. 16 Northeastern York (8-12) to make it. Northeastern (0.554) plays No. 6 Lower Dauphin (12-9) on Monday and 6A No. 17 York (9-11) on Tuesday. Garden Spot (0.550) finishes up Monday against 4A No. 12 Elco and Tuesday against No. 8 L-S in an incredibly tight race. … Manheim Central is at No. 22 Cocalico on Tuesday and travels to No. 12 Fleetwood (11-8) on Wednesday. … Defending champ Spring Grove (9-11) is No. 9. … Mechanicsburg (14-4) is No. 2 and Greencastle-Antrim (17-3) is No. 3, splitting Gettysburg and Manheim Central.

CLASS 4A

Defending champ: Delone Catholic.

* 10 teams qualify, top 6 advance to PIAA playoffs, start date is Feb. 22.

D3 finale: March 5, 2:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

No. 1 seed: Delone Catholic (21-0).

L-L League teams in the mix: Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic (16-4) is No. 5; Section 4 runner-up Elco (10-10) is No. 12; Northern Lebanon (6-12) is No. 17; Octorara (2-16) is No. 22.

Notes: Lancaster Catholic — which has setbacks against No. 1 Delone Catholic and No. 7 Bermudian Springs (18-4) and a win against No. 3 Eastern York (17-3) this season — finishes up Monday against 5A No. 30 Donegal and Tuesday at Elco, as the Crusaders angle to get back to the title game, where they fell to Delone Catholic last year. … Lancaster Catholic is joined inside the top-5 by Berks Catholic (16-2) at No. 2 and Schuylkill Valley (18-1) at No. 4. SV’s lone loss was by 4 points in a nonleague clash against No. 11 Susquehanna Township (10-8). … Elco has Garden Spot on Monday and Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday, and needs two wins and help to get to the 10-line, which is currently occupied by Wyomissing (12-8).

CLASS 3A

Defending champ: Trinity.

* 6 teams qualify, top 4 advance to PIAA playoffs, start date is Feb. 22.

D3 finale: March 3, 2:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

No. 1 seed: Brandywine Heights (16-3).

L-L League teams in the mix: Pequea Valley (12-9) is No. 3; Annville-Cleona (10-8) is No. 6; Lancaster Mennonite (2-13) is No. 10.

Notes: Pequea Valley finishes up Tuesday against 2A No. 1 Columbia and is a lock for no worse than the 3-seed here. … A-C is the bubble team and in, but the Dutchmen have a busy week to maneuver to stay inside the cut-line: Monday at 6A No. 25 York Tech (3-17); Tuesday at 2A No. 3 Lancaster Country Day; Thursday at 3A No. 7 Oley Valley (8-11) — which is directly behind A-C in the rankings — and Friday at home with 3A No. 12 Camp Hill (3-15). Survive that, and the Dutchmen will be back in the playoffs. … Defending champ Trinity (12-6) is at No. 2. … Tricky finish for Brandywine Heights: Monday vs. No. 7 Oley Valley and Tuesday vs. 4A No. 4 Schuylkill Valley — plus, there is a makeup nonleague date vs. 2A undefeated No. 1 Columbia still on the table that could get played at some point this week. Stay tuned.

CLASS 2A

Defending champ: Linden Hall.

* 4 teams qualify, top 2 advance to PIAA playoffs, start date is Feb. 24.

D3 finale: March 3, 11 a.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

No. 1 seed: Columbia (19-0).

Local teams in the mix: Linden Hall (11-4) is No. 2; Lancaster Country Day (15-4) is No. 3.

Notes: Columbia can clinch the Section 5 crown outright Monday with a win over 3A No. 10 Lancaster Mennonite, and the Crimson Tide finishes up Tuesday at 3A No. 3 Pequea Valley. Columbia also has that makeup game vs. 3A No. 1 Brandywine Heights on the books. … Linden Hall has two games remaining on its slate: Tuesday at 5A No. 24 Shippensburg (3-11) and Friday at Executive Education in Allentown, before the Lions set their sights on a fourth 2A crown in a row. … Country Day finishes up Monday at 1A No. 14 Veritas Academy (3-12), Tuesday at home with 3A No. 6 Annville-Cleona and Thursday at 2A No. 8 Steel-High. … No. 4 Millersburg (9-9) looks safe to snare the last seed, so this bracket is pretty much set: Millersburg at Columbia and Lancaster Country Day at Linden Hall in a rematch of last year’s semifinals. Linden Hall topped Columbia in last year's finale.

CLASS 1A

Defending champ: Harrisburg Christian.

* 8 teams qualify, top 4 advance to PIAA playoffs, start date is Feb. 22.

D3 finale: March 5, 11 a.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

No. 1 seed: Christian School of York (18-1).

Local teams in the mix: Lititz Christian (13-2) is No. 2; Lancaster County Christian (13-5) is No. 3; Mount Calvary Christian (12-7) is No. 4; Linville Hill Christian (7-8) is No. 10; Dayspring Christian Academy (6-13) is No. 13; Veritas Academy (3-12) is No. 14.

Notes: Lititz Christian appears destined for the 2-seed, but two tough games down the stretch await: Monday vs. L-L League entrant Octorara and Thursday vs. 1-seed, 1-loss Christian School of York. … CSY’s lone loss was by 3 points to 4A No. 19 Kennard-Dale back in December. … Defending champ Harrisburg Christian (6-9) is No. 11 and on the outside looking in.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

