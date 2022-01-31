Here’s a look at the District 3 girls basketball power ratings heading into a very busy week of hoops, with the L-L League section races coming to a head and teams jostling for playoff position.

The freeze date has passed; whatever games are on a team’s current schedule count toward power ratings. No new games can be added that would count toward the power ratings.

The final date to accumulate a power rating is Feb. 12; league playoff games do not count toward D3 power ratings. The L-L League playoffs begin Feb. 10.

Breaking it all down heading into Monday’s action …

CLASS 6A

* 12 teams qualify, top 7 advance to PIAA playoffs, starting Feb. 21.

Defending champ: Cumberland Valley.

No. 1 seed: Dallastown (17-2).

L-L League teams in the mix: Hempfield (13-3) is No. 3; Penn Manor (13-7) is No. 9; Manheim Township (11-6) is No. 10; Cedar Crest (10-9) is No. 12; Lebanon (11-7) is No. 13; Ephrata (9-8) is No. 14; Conestoga Valley (7-10) is No. 19; Warwick (5-12) is No. 20; McCaskey (2-16) is No. 23.

Skinny: Three L-L League teams are hovering right around the cut line; Cedar Crest starts the week as the last team in, with Lebanon and Ephrata — who are duking it out for the Section 2 title — on the outside looking in. … Dallastown topped Hempfield 47-38 this past Saturday in the Keystone Cup finale. … One undefeated team in this classification: No. 2 Cedar Cliff (19-0). … Central Dauphin (9-1 vs. PIAA teams) is No. 4, Central York is No. 5 and defending champ Cumberland Valley (14-3) is No. 6. … Tricky schedules all around down the stretch for Cedar Crest, Ephrata and Lebanon, so it appears three L-L League squads will be battling it out for one D3-6A slot. Stay tuned. FYI: Cedar Crest beat Ephrata and Lebanon in head-to-head crossover games.

CLASS 5A

* 16 teams qualify, top 8 advance to PIAA playoffs, starting Feb. 22.

Defending champ: Spring Grove.

No. 1 seed: Gettysburg (14-3).

L-L League teams in the mix: Manheim Central (12-4) is No. 4; Lampeter-Strasburg (10-6) is No. 9; Garden Spot (9-9) is No. 17; Elizabethtown (8-9) is No. 18; Cocalico (6-11) is No. 22; Solanco (1-15) is No. 29; Donegal (2-18) is No. 30.

Skinny: Garden Spot starts the week as the last team out, so the Spartans have some work to do to catch and leap No. 16 Northeastern York (8-11). … An intriguing game this week: No. 4 Manheim Central is at D3-4A No. 3 Big Spring (15-2) for a nonleague scrap on Wednesday. … No undefeated teams in 5A. … Gettysburg squeaked out a nonleague win at No. 9 L-S last week. … Greencastle-Antrim (14-3) is No. 2, Mechanicsburg (12-4) is No. 3 and defending champ Spring Grove (8-9) is No. 8. … Manheim Central and L-S start the week tied atop the Section 3 hunt in the loss column. … Elizabethtown starts the week riding a 4-game winning streak, as the Bears are making a late-season push for a playoff bid. But they have some work to do.

CLASS 4A

* 10 teams qualify, top 6 advance to PIAA playoffs, starting Feb. 22.

Defending champ: Delone Catholic.

No. 1 seed: Delone Catholic (19-0).

L-L League teams in the mix: Lancaster Catholic (15-3) is No. 4; Elco (8-10) is No. 13; Northern Lebanon (5-11) is No. 18; Octorara (2-14) is No. 22.

Skinny: Delone Catholic is the lone undefeated team here, as the Squirettes are gearing up for another title run. … Berks Catholic (14-2) is No. 2, Eastern York (15-2) is No. 5 and 1-loss Schuylkill Valley (17-1) is No. 6 in a deep bracket. … Eastern’s two losses: At Lancaster Catholic and at D3-2A No. 1 Columbia. … Elco must leapfrog No. 10 Wyomissing (11-6), No. 11 Hanover (12-7) and No. 12 Susquehanna Township (8-7) to get in; Elco fell to Wyo 41-28 in a nonleague clash last week. … Interesting nonleague game this week: Lancaster Catholic will welcome D4-3A kingpin Loyalsock on Saturday.

CLASS 3A

* 6 teams qualify, top 4 advance to PIAA playoffs, starting Feb. 22.

Defending champ: Trinity.

No. 1 seed: Brandywine Heights (13-3).

L-L League teams in the mix: Pequea Valley (10-9) is No. 3; Annville-Cleona (7-8) is No. 9; Lancaster Mennonite (2-10) is No. 10.

Skinny: Pequea Valley is 4-1 in its last five games, and the Braves are alone in second place in Section 5 and are closing in fast on an L-L League playoff bid. … Defending champ Trinity (11-6) is No. 2 and Susquenita (8-5) is No. 4. … Annville-Cleona is 3-1 in its last four games, and must jump No. 6 Oley Valley (7-10), No. 7 Upper Dauphin (7-8) and No. 8 Biglerville (7-13) to get in. A-C fell at Biglerville 62-48 earlier this month. … No undefeated teams in 3A. … Brandywine Heights was supposed to host D3-2A No. 1 Columbia this past Saturday, but the game was PPD because of the weather. No makeup date yet. Time is running out for makeup games, so we’ll see if that matchup of potential No. 1 seeds gets played at all.

CLASS 2A

* 4 teams qualify, top 2 advance to PIAA playoffs, starting Feb. 24.

Defending champ: Linden Hall.

No. 1 seed: Columbia (18-0).

Local teams in the mix: Linden Hall (10-3) is No. 2; Lancaster Country Day (13-4) is No. 3.

Skinny: Linden Hall — which is set to join the L-L League next season — has a key nonleague clash Monday at home vs. D3-4A No. 4 Lancaster Catholic. … The fourth and final team in at the start of the week is Millersburg (8-8); Fairfield (7-11) and Halifax (6-9) are making a push. … Last year, Linden Hall beat Country Day in the semifinals, and then topped Columbia in the title game. Looks like those three squads will all clash one way or another, starting in the semifinals on Feb. 24. … Columbia is looking to clinch its first outright L-L League section championship since 1997. … Linden Hall dips to 1A and Columbia goes up to 3A next season.

CLASS 1A

* 6 teams qualify, top 4 advance to PIAA playoffs, starting Feb. 22.

Defending champ: Harrisburg Christian.

No. 1 seed: Lititz Christian (12-1).

Local teams in the mix: Lancaster County Christian (11-3) is No. 3; Mount Calvary Christian (9-7) is No. 4; Linville Hill Christian (7-8) is No. 10; Dayspring Christian (5-10) is No. 13; Veritas Academy (2-11) is No. 15.

Skinny: Lititz Christian suffered its first loss last week, dropping a nonleague showdown vs. D3-2A No. 3 Lancaster Country Day. Other 1-loss team here is No. 2 Christian School of York (15-1). … Defending champ Harrisburg Christian (8-7) is No. 8 and on the outside looking in, as is reigning runner-up Veritas Academy. … West Shore Christian (9-6) is No. 5 and High Point Baptist (8-5) is No. 6, and they start the week safely inside the bubble. … No undefeated teams in 1A.

