The 2022-23 high school basketball basketball season gets officially underway this Friday. It’s worth noting at the top that this season is starting a week earlier than normal. This likely explains why about half of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys squads are tipping off this weekend and the other half are getting going next week.
Fourteen L-L League boys hoops teams are participating across 10 tip-off tournaments this Friday and Saturday. Of those 10 tip-off tourneys, four are hosted by L-L squads. Below is a listing of those matchups. An additional two L-L squads will be competing in non-tournament season-openers this Friday.
At the bottom, you can find the listing of season-openers for the nine remaining L-L teams. Of those, Lebanon will be the last to begin its season, with the Cedars hosting their tip-off tournament around the traditional start time of the basketball calendar.
In case you're wondering, the L-L boys basketball team-by-team preview capsules will likely be available mid-day Wednesday on the
LancasterOnline High School Basketball page. Or, if you're a print subscriber, Section One will be published Tuesday, Section Two on Wednesday, Section Three on Thursday and Section Four on Friday. ... A list of the top returning boys scorers will be published online Wednesday morning.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
BOBCAT TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT, AT NORTHEASTERN (Manchester, PA)
Camp Hill vs. Northeastern 6 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
BUCKSKIN CLASSIC, AT CONESTOGA VALLEY
Cocalico vs. Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg vs.
Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.
COATESVILLE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Lancaster Mennonite vs. Chichester, 6 p.m. McCaskey vs. Coatesville, 7:45 p.m.
DONEGAL TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT:
Penn Manor vs. Palmyra, 6 p.m. Donegal vs. York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT:
Annville-Cleona vs. Brandywine Heights, 7 p.m.
Northern Lehigh vs. Hamburg, 8:45 p.m.
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Central Dauphin vs. Muhlenberg, 6 p.m.
Manheim Township vs. Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
OCTORARA TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Oxford vs.
Solanco, 6 p.m.
Church Farm vs.
Octorara, 7:30 p.m.
PAUL CORBY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT, AT BOILING SPRINGS
East Pennsboro vs.
Elizabethtown, 6 p.m.
New Oxford vs. Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
ELIJAH M. LEHMAN MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT, AT WEST SHORE CHRISTIAN
Lancaster Country Day vs. Lititz Christian, 5 p.m.
West Shore vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Pequea Valley vs. West Perry, 6 p.m. (old gym)
Tulpehocken vs. Upper Perkiomen, 7:30 p.m. (new gym)
Non-tournament season-opener:
Schuylkill Valley at
Garden Spot, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Close
McCaskey and Lebanon girls huddle around social media manager Claudia Esbenshade for a TikTok video during L-L League basketball media day at the LNP | LancasterOnline newsroom in Lancaster on Sunday.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Penn Manor boys prepare to be interviewed during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Penn Manor girls during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
McCaskey girls ham it up for the camera during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Warwick's Caleb Johnsen, left, Trevor Evans and Carter Horst during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Cedar Crest's Carly Hemperly, left, Maria Skulski and Lizzie Lowe during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
McCaskey's Samijah Myers, left, Keymara Myers and Anisha Sepulveda during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Ava Byrne, left, Julia Goebig and Sarah Kraus during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Hempfield's Autumn Cook, left, and Lauren Moffat during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Penn Manor's Izzy Kligge, left, Brin Groff and Sheridan Charles during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Penn Manor's Larry Bellew, left, and Ethan Benne during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
McCaskey's Elias garcia, left, DeShaun McFadden, Jonathan Bird and Eric Centeno during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Hempfield's Ben Troyer, left, Miguel Pena and Michael Hester during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Lebanon's Emanuel Suarez, left, Braylon Beaver and Emanuel Mason during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Cedar Crest's Jay Vega and Nolan Groff during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Lebanon's Kailah Correa, left, Liliana Harrison and Aaliyah Ferrer during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Caden Young, left, Sebastian Henson and Bennett Parmer during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Penn Manor's Ethan Benne during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Mary Bolesky during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Manheim's Trey Grube during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Manheim Central's Maddie Knier during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Hempfield's Miguel Pena during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Ava Byrne during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
Lebanon's Kailah Correa during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
BOBCAT TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT, AT NORTHEASTERN (Manchester, PA)
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
BUCKSKIN CLASSIC, AT CONESTOGA VALLEY
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
COATESVILLE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Consolation, 4 p.m.
Championship, 5:45 p.m.
DONEGAL TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:45 p.m.
HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Consolation
Championship
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
OCTORARA TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
6:00 Consolation
7:30 Championship
PAUL CORBY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT, AT BOILING SPRINGS
Consolation, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
ELIJAH M. LEHMAN MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT, AT WEST SHORE CHRISTIAN
Consolation, TBD
Championship, TBD
TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Consolation, 5 p.m. (old gym)
Championship, 5 p.m. (new gym)
Remaining season-openers for L-L squads not listed above:
Cedar Crest at Governor Mifflin, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. Northern Lebanon at Tri-Valley, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. Cocalico at Warwick, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. Elco at Pottsville, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Red Land at
Ephrata, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. Manheim Central at West York, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at
Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.
LEBANON TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Friday, Dec. 9, North Schuylkill vs
Elco, 6 p.m., Spring Grove vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10, Consolation, 6 p.m., Championship, 7:30 p.m.
