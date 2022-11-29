The 2022-23 high school basketball basketball season gets officially underway this Friday. It’s worth noting at the top that this season is starting a week earlier than normal. This likely explains why about half of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys squads are tipping off this weekend and the other half are getting going next week.

Fourteen L-L League boys hoops teams are participating across 10 tip-off tournaments this Friday and Saturday. Of those 10 tip-off tourneys, four are hosted by L-L squads. Below is a listing of those matchups. An additional two L-L squads will be competing in non-tournament season-openers this Friday.

At the bottom, you can find the listing of season-openers for the nine remaining L-L teams. Of those, Lebanon will be the last to begin its season, with the Cedars hosting their tip-off tournament around the traditional start time of the basketball calendar.

In case you're wondering, the L-L boys basketball team-by-team preview capsules will likely be available mid-day Wednesday on the LancasterOnline High School Basketball page. Or, if you're a print subscriber, Section One will be published Tuesday, Section Two on Wednesday, Section Three on Thursday and Section Four on Friday. ... A list of the top returning boys scorers will be published online Wednesday morning.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

BOBCAT TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT, AT NORTHEASTERN (Manchester, PA)

Camp Hill vs. Northeastern 6 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

BUCKSKIN CLASSIC, AT CONESTOGA VALLEY

Cocalico vs. Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

COATESVILLE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Chichester, 6 p.m.

McCaskey vs. Coatesville, 7:45 p.m.

DONEGAL TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT:

Penn Manor vs. Palmyra, 6 p.m.

Donegal vs. York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT:

Annville-Cleona vs. Brandywine Heights, 7 p.m.

Northern Lehigh vs. Hamburg, 8:45 p.m.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Central Dauphin vs. Muhlenberg, 6 p.m.

Manheim Township vs. Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

OCTORARA TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Oxford vs. Solanco, 6 p.m.

Church Farm vs. Octorara, 7:30 p.m.

PAUL CORBY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT, AT BOILING SPRINGS

East Pennsboro vs. Elizabethtown, 6 p.m.

New Oxford vs. Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

ELIJAH M. LEHMAN MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT, AT WEST SHORE CHRISTIAN

Lancaster Country Day vs. Lititz Christian, 5 p.m.

West Shore vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley vs. West Perry, 6 p.m. (old gym)

Tulpehocken vs. Upper Perkiomen, 7:30 p.m. (new gym)

Non-tournament season-opener:

Schuylkill Valley at Garden Spot, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

BOBCAT TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT, AT NORTHEASTERN (Manchester, PA)

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

BUCKSKIN CLASSIC, AT CONESTOGA VALLEY

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

COATESVILLE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 5:45 p.m.

DONEGAL TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation

Championship

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

OCTORARA TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

6:00 Consolation

7:30 Championship

PAUL CORBY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT, AT BOILING SPRINGS

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

ELIJAH M. LEHMAN MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT, AT WEST SHORE CHRISTIAN

Consolation, TBD

Championship, TBD

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, 5 p.m. (old gym)

Championship, 5 p.m. (new gym)

Remaining season-openers for L-L squads not listed above:

Cedar Crest at Governor Mifflin, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Tri-Valley, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Cocalico at Warwick, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Elco at Pottsville, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Red Land at Ephrata, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at West York, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at York Catholic, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.

LEBANON TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Friday, Dec. 9, North Schuylkill vs Elco, 6 p.m., Spring Grove vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, Consolation, 6 p.m., Championship, 7:30 p.m.