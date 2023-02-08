Through Feb. 7, thirteen Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams are currently in the District Three playoff window. An additional four Class 1A teams based in Lancaster County are also in the district playoff window.

The cutoff date for regular season games to count towards the district power ratings is Feb. 15. District Three playoffs begin the week of Feb. 20.

All overall records for teams below are through Feb. 7.

Full District Three power ratings list

Class 6A:

No. 1 seed: Reading (21-0)

Details: Top 12 teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 3 Hempfield (19-2), No. 9 Cedar Crest (13-8), No. 12 Ephrata (13-8)

Class 5A:

No. 1 seed: Mechanicsburg (16-5)

Details: Top 14 teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 2 Manheim Central (17-4), No. 4 Lampeter-Strasburg (17-4), No. 5 Warwick (15-5), No. 14 Donegal (13-8)

Class 4A:

No. 1 seed: Berks Catholic (18-3)

Details: Top 10 teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 4 Octorara (14-6), No. 9 Elco (11-10), No. 10 Lancaster Catholic (9-12)

Class 3A:

No. 1 seed: Columbia (19-2)

Details: Top six teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 1 Columbia (19-2)

L-L League boys basketball standings

Class 2A:

No. 1 seed: Lancaster Mennonite (13-7)

Details: Top four teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 1 Lancaster Mennonite (13-7)

Class 1A:

No. 1 seed: Linville Hill Christian (15-0)

Details: Top 10 teams make the cut.

L-L League/Lancaster County teams in playoff window: No. 1 Linville Hill Christian (15-0), No. 3 Dayspring Christian (17-4), No. 4 Mount Calvary Christian (15-6), No. 5 La Academia (11-9), No. 6 Lancaster Country Day (12-8).