The six District Three boys basketball tournaments are set. The brackets and matchups were put in stone late Sunday. Twelve Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams have qualified, in addition to four other Class 1A teams from Lancaster County.

Below are the listing of the matchups, dates and tip-off times.

6A: Three L-L teams will compete in the 12-team District 3-6A tournament. Two of them are squaring off in a first-round matchup. And they’re L-L Section Two foes, as Lebanon will travel to Warwick on Feb. 22, tip-off time 7 p.m. The winner advances to face No. 2 Cumberland Valley in the quarterfinal round Feb. 25.

Fourth-seeded Hempfield has a first-round bye and will host a quarterfinal Feb. 25, facing the winner of No. 5 Cedar Cliff vs. No. 12 Muhlenberg.

The top seven teams from the District 3-6A bracket will qualify for the PIAA Class 6A tournament. As a result, the quarterfinal round winners qualify for the state tourney, while quarterfinal losers go to consolation bracket needing to win at least one to advance to states. 

District 3-6A bracket

 

5A: Four L-L teams will compete in the 16-team District 3-5A tournament, which begins with first-round matchups Feb. 21, all of them with 7 p.m. tip-off times. Top-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg will host No. 16 Mechanicsburg, eighth-seeded Manheim Central will host No. 9 Northeastern, sixth-seeded Elizabethtown will host No. 11 Lower Dauphin, and No. 14 Octorara will travel to No. 3 Shippensburg.

The top nine teams from District 3-5A qualify for the PIAA Class 5A tournament. As a result, first-round winners automatically qualify for the state tourney, while the losers go to a consolation bracket needing to win two in a row to qualify for states. 

District 3-5A bracket

 

4A: Eighth-seeded Elco will host No. 9 Wyomissing in a District 3-4A first-round matchup Monday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to face top-seeded Berks Catholic in the quarterfinal round Feb. 24. The top five teams from District 3-4A qualify for the PIAA Class 4A tournament.

District 3-4A bracket

 

3A: Fifth-seeded Lancaster Catholic, last year’s District 3-3A champ, will travel to No. 4 Kutztown in a District 3-3A quarterfinal Monday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.. The winner will advance to face top-seeded Columbia in the semifinals Feb. 24.

The top three teams from District 3-3A advance to the PIAA Class 2A tournament. As a result, the semifinal winners qualify for states, while the semifinal losers go to a third-place game for the last spot in the state 2A tourney.

District 3-3A bracket

 

2A: Third-seeded Lancaster Mennonite, last year’s District 3-2A champion, will host No. 6 Fairfield in a quarterfinal round matchup Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to face No. 2 Delone Catholic in the semifinals Feb. 25.

The top three teams from District 3-2A advance to the PIAA Class 2A tournament. As a result, the semifinal winners qualify for states, while the semifinal losers go to a third-place game for the last spot in the state 2A tourney.

District 3-2A bracket

 

1A: One L-L team and four other teams from Lancaster County have qualified for the eight-team District 3-1A tournament, which begins with quarterfinal round games Feb. 21.

In the top-half of the bracket, unbeaten No. 1 seed Mount Calvary Christian will host No. 8 seed Lancaster County Christian, and No. 4 Lancaster Country Day will host No. 5 New Covenant Christian. In the bottom-half of the bracket, No. 2 Linville Hill Christian will host No. 7 La Academia. All games have a 7 p.m. tip-off time.

Five teams from District 3-1A qualify for the PIAA Class 1A tournament. As a result, the quarterfinal round winners automatically qualify for states, while the losers stay alive into a four-team consolation bracket, with the winner coming out of that getting the No. 5 spot for states.

District 3 Class 1A bracket

 

