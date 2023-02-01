Hempfield vs. McCaskey - L-L League boys basketball
Buy Now

Hempfield’s Chase Calabretta (12) goes for a loose ball in front of McCaskey’s Kaiden Russell (23) during first half action of an L-L League section one boys basketball at McCaskey High School Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.

 CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer

Through Jan. 31, twelve Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams are currently in the District Three playoff window. An additional four Class 1A teams based in Lancaster County are also in the district playoff window.

The cutoff date for regular season games to count towards the district power ratings is Feb. 15. District Three playoffs begin the week of Feb. 20.

All overall records for teams below are through Jan. 31.

Full District Three power ratings list

Class 6A:

No. 1 seed: Reading (19-0)

Details: Top 12 teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 4 Hempfield (17-2), No. 11 Cedar Crest (10-8), No. 12 McCaskey (11-10)

Miguel Pena scores 32 points, Hempfield boys basketball escapes McCaskey to claim L-L League Section 1 crown

Class 5A:

No. 1 seed: Manheim Central (16-3)

Details: Top 14 teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 1 Manheim Central (16-3), No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg (15-4), No. 3 Warwick (13-5), No. 13 Donegal (12-8)

Hempfield vs. McCaskey - L-L League boys basketball [photos]

1 of 14

Class 4A:

No. 1 seed: Berks Catholic (16-2)

Details: Top 10 teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 4 Octorara (13-5), No. 9 Elco (10-9)

Zachary Kirk scores 31 points, leads Octorara boys basketball back from down 11 to win at Donegal

Class 3A:

No. 1 seed: No. 1 Columbia (16-1)

Details: Top six teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 1 Columbia (17-2)

L-L League boys basketball standings

Class 2A:

No. 1 seed: Lancaster Mennonite (12-7)

Details: Top four teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 1 Lancaster Mennonite (12-7)

Class 1A:

No. 1 seed: Linville Hill Christian (15-0)

Details: Top 10 teams make the cut.

L-L League/Lancaster County teams in playoff window: No. 1 Linville Hill Christian (15-0), No. 3 Dayspring Christian (16-3), No. 4 Mount Calvary Christian (14-5), No. 5 Lancaster Country Day (11-7), No. 7 La Academia (8-8)

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags