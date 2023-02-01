Hempfield’s Chase Calabretta (12) goes for a loose ball in front of McCaskey’s Kaiden Russell (23) during first half action of an L-L League section one boys basketball at McCaskey High School Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
Through Jan. 31, twelve Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams are currently in the District Three playoff window. An additional four Class 1A teams based in Lancaster County are also in the district playoff window.
The cutoff date for regular season games to count towards the district power ratings is Feb. 15. District Three playoffs begin the week of Feb. 20.
All overall records for teams below are through Jan. 31.
McCaskey’s Eric Centeno (2) goes to the basket as Hempfield's Kayn Lawrence (44) defends during second half action of an L-L League section one boys basketball at McCaskey High School Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
McCaskey’s Eric Centeno (2) goes to the hoop as Hempfield's Ben Troyer (30) defends during second half action of an L-L League section one boys basketball at McCaskey High School Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
McCaskey’s Eric Centeno (2) takes off with the ball after a steal against Hempfield during second half action of an L-L League section one boys basketball at McCaskey High School Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.Eric Centeno (2) takes off with the ball after
Hempfield’s Miguel Pena (2) knocks down a three point shot as McCaskey’s Jonathan Byrd (1) defends during first half action of an L-L League section one boys basketball at McCaskey High School Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 1 Lancaster Mennonite (12-7)
Class 1A:
No. 1 seed: Linville Hill Christian (15-0)
Details: Top 10 teams make the cut.
L-L League/Lancaster County teams in playoff window: No. 1 Linville Hill Christian (15-0), No. 3 Dayspring Christian (16-3), No. 4 Mount Calvary Christian (14-5), No. 5 Lancaster Country Day (11-7), No. 7 La Academia (8-8)