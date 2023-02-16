The District Three boys basketball playoffs begin next week. Eleven L-L League teams will be in action, with an additional four Class 1A teams based in Lancaster County qualifying as well.

The Classes 1A, 3A, 4A and 5A tournaments begin Monday. The Class 6A tourney starts Tuesday. The four-team District 3-2A tourney starts with semifinal matchups Wednesday.

6A: Two L-L teams have qualified for the 12-team District 3-6A bracket. Tenth-seeded Cedar Crest (14-9) will travel to No. 7 Wilson (16-6) in Tuesday’s opening round. Third-seeded Hempfield (21-2) gets a first-round bye and will host a quarterfinal Friday, Feb. 24, facing the winner of No. 6 Central York (16-6) vs. No. 11 Dallastown (13-9).

District 3-6A bracket

5A: Four L-L teams will compete in the 14-team District 3-5A tournament. Fifth-seeded Warwick (16-7) will host No. 12 Donegal (14-8) on Monday at 7 p.m. Top-seeded Manheim Central (20-4) and second-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg (18-5) each get a first-round bye, will host a quarterfinal Thursday and have qualified for the PIAA Class 5A tournament (top eight teams qualify for states in 5A). The Barons will host the winner of No. 8 West York (16-6) vs. No. 9 Muhlenberg (14-8). The defending District 3-5A champion Pioneers will host the winner of No. 7 Hershey (16-6) vs. No. 10 Susquehannock (17-5).

District 3-5A bracket

4A: Two L-L League teams will be in the 10-team District 3-4A tourney. Ninth-seeded Elco (11-11) will travel to No. 8 Kennard-Dale (12-10) in Monday’s first round at 7 p.m.. Fourth-seeded Octorara (16-7) will host No. 5 Eastern York (15-6) in Thursday's quarterfinal round, slated for a 7 p.m. tip.

District 3-4A bracket

3A: Top-seeded Columbia (19-4) will begin its quest towards a second-straight district crown Thursday’s quarterfinal round, when the Crimson Tide will host the winner of No. 4 York Catholic (15-6) vs. No. 5 Delone Catholic (15-7).

District 3-3A bracket

2A: Top-seeded Lancaster Mennonite (14-8) will begin its quest towards a third-straight district crown when the Blazers host No. 4 Steel-High (10-12) in Wednesday’s District 3-2A semifinal.

District 3-2A bracket

1A: One L-L team (Lancaster Country Day) and four other teams based in Lancaster County (Linville Hill Christian, Mount Calvary Christian, Dayspring Christian and La Academia) have qualified for the 10-team District 3-1A bracket.

Linville Hill Christian, based in Paradise, is the top seed and the defending District 3-1A champion. The unbeaten Warriors (16-0) will host a District 3-1A quarterfinal on Thursday, facing the winner of No. 8 Conestoga Christian (13-9) vs. No. 9 Coventry Christian (10-10).

Fifth-seeded Lancaster Country Day (14-8) will travel to Mount Calvary Christian, based in Elizabethtown, in Thursday’s quarterfinal. MCC is 16-6 overall.

Dayspring Christian, based in Mountville, and La Academia, based in Lancaster city, will square off in Thursday’s quarterfinal round at Penn Manor. Dayspring is 18-4 overall and La Academia is 11-9.

District 3-1A bracket