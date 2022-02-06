Through Feb. 6, eleven Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams are in the District Three playoff window. An additional four Class 1A teams are also in the district playoff window, while two L-L teams are on the bubble heading into the week of Feb. 7.

The six District Three tournaments are slated to begin the week of Feb. 21. Only regular season games against PIAA opponents count; no league playoff games will count. Freeze date for scheduling games towards power ratings is Jan. 29. The cutoff date for games to count for ranking purposes is Feb. 12.

Here’s a look at those six classifications and which L-L teams are in the playoff window…

District Three power ratings

Class 6A:

No. 1 seed: Reading (17-2, 0.808195)

Details: Top 12 teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 5 Hempfield (16-3, 0.756372), No. 9 Warwick (15-4, 0.725292), No. 11 Lebanon (13-7, 0.692319)

On the bubble: No. 13 Manheim Township (11-8, 0.658618)

Class 5A:

No. 1 seed: Lampeter-Strasburg (19-0, 0.796229)

Details: Top 16 teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 7 Elizabethtown (12-9, 0.659855), No. 12 Manheim Central (13-7, 0.627026), No. 16 Donegal (11-9, 0.585599)

On the bubble: No. 17 Octorara (10-8, 0.565632)

Class 4A:

No. 1 seed: Berks Catholic (16-3, 0.787204)

Details: Top 10 teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 8 Elco (11-8, 0.576785)

Class 3A:

No. 1 seed: Columbia (18-2, 0.706583)

Details: Top six teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 1 Columbia (18-2, 0.706583), No. 5 Lancaster Catholic (5-12, 0.481991)

Class 2A:

No. 1 seed: Antietam (18-3, 0.685204)

Details: Top six teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 2 Lancaster Mennonite (13-7, 0.606463)

Class 1A:

No. 1 seed: Mount Calvary Christian (18-1, 0.675595)

Details: Top eight teams make the cut.

L-L League/Lancaster County teams in playoff window: No. 1 Mount Calvary Christian (18-1, 0.675595), No. 2 Linville Hill Christian (16-1, 0.645865), No. 4 Lancaster Country Day (11-7, 0.481085), No. 6 La Academia (8-8, 0.446817), No. 8 Lancaster County Christian (11-8, 0.426386)

On the bubble: No. 9 Lititz Christian (8-8, 0.357963)