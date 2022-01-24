I’ve had the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball playoff brackets in hand since Dec. 16, thanks to L-L basketball chairman Zac Kraft.

Since we’re two-and-a-half-weeks out from the beginnings of the 10-team L-L playoff tournament, it’s probably a good time to share the tournament layout.

First round, Friday, Feb. 11: Section Three runner-up vs. Section Five runner-up at neutral site; Section Two runner-up vs. Section Four runner-up at neutral site.

Quarterfinals, Monday, Feb. 14: Top half of the bracket will have the Section One champion hosting the 3-5 runner-up winner; Section Three champion will host the Section 2-4 runner-up winner; Section Two champion vs. Section Five champion …The bottom half of the bracket will have the Section Two champion vs. Section Five champion, with the host school being the team with the higher District Three power rating; and Section Four champion hosting the Section One runner-up.

Semifinals, Wednesday, Feb. 16: Quarterfinal winners playing in neutral gyms

Finals, Friday, Feb. 17: At Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

Following the L-L playoffs will be the District Three tournament. There are six classifications. Games are slated to begin the week of Feb. 21. Only regular season games against PIAA opponents count; no league playoff games will count. Freeze date for scheduling games towards power ratings is Jan. 29. The cutoff date for games to count for ranking purposes is Feb. 12.

Entering the week of Jan. 24, twelve L-L teams are currently in the D3 playoff window (plus an additional three Class 1A teams that are based in Lancaster County).

Here’s a look at those six classifications and which L-L teams are in the playoff window…

District Three power ratings: http://district3.gimpsoftware.com/Rankings/Basketball%20-%20Boys3Ranking.html

Class 6A:

No. 1 seed: Reading (14-2 overall, 0.792170 power rating)

Details: Top 12 teams make the cut.

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 3 Hempfield (13-2, 0.764263), No. 6 Warwick (12-3, 0.734027), No. 7 Lebanon (10-4, 0.722864).

Class 5A:

No. 1 seed: Lampeter-Strasburg (14-0, 0.798438)

Details: Top 16 teams make the cut

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (14-0, 0.798438), No. 7 Elizabethtown (10-6, 0.687879), No. 9 Manheim Central (10-5, 0.636100), No. 13 Donegal (9-7, 0.597283).

Class 4A:

No. 1 seed: Berks Catholic (13-2, 0.793294)

Details: Top 10 teams make the cut

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 3 Elco (10-4, 0.646734)

Class 3A:

No. 1 seed: Columbia (15-0, 0.763492)

Details: Top six teams make the cut

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 1 Columbia (15-0, 0.763492), No. 4 Lancaster Catholic (5-8, 0.542673)

Class 2A:

No. 1 seed: Antietam (13-1, 0.712393)

Details: Top six teams make the cut

L-L League teams in playoff window: No. 2 Lancaster Mennonite (9-5, 0.606407)

Class 1A:

No. 1 seed: Mount Calvary Christian (14-0, 0.714092)

Details: Top eight teams make the cut

L-L League/Lancaster County teams in playoff window: No. 1 Mount Calvary Christian (14-0, 0.714092), No. 6 Lancaster Country Day (8-6, 0.465591), No. 7 La Academia (7-7, 0.462112), No. 8 Lancaster County Christian (8-7, 0.381817)

Feb. 21, Feb. 22