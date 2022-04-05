Tuesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball senior all-star game featured 28 players. Among them were four separate groups of teammates playing together for the last time. Of those four, three were on the Home team that came out with a 127-115 victory at Hempfield’s Buchanan Gymnasium.

There was Warwick’s Tate Landis and Avery Sapp combining for 26 points, the senior leaders from a Warwick bunch that was the first to reach a District Three championship game for the first time since 1984.

There was Elco’s Corey Attivo and Luke Williams combining for 26 points and 12 rebounds, a pair that led the Raiders to a section crown for the first time since 1992.

And there was the Lampeter-Strasburg trio of Isaiah Parido, Luka Vranich and Berkeley Wagner combining 18 points and nine rebounds. They were the key cogs to the most successful Pioneers team in program history after having won their first 28 games of the season en route to section, league and district crowns.

“Obviously it’s different with the other players,” Vranich said. “But when you see Isaiah and Berkeley running the floor it comes back to you.”

The winners had 10 players in double-figures scoring, led by McCaskey’s Hasan Williams (19 points). They also featured at least nine of 14 players who will compete at the next level in a sport, five of them in basketball.

Speaking of which, the game also featured three future York College teammates in Landis, Pat Gilhool (Elizabethtown) and Brendan Weaver (Garden Spot).

“I played with these guys the past couple summers,” Landis said. “I’m looking forward to competing with them the next four years.”

The game itself featured just two lead changes. The Away team came back from down 30-17 in the first quarter to take a short-lived 50-47 lead midway through the second quarter. From there, the Home team closed the half on a 17-2 run to take a 64-52 advantage into intermission.

The teams combined for more than 180 shot attempts, more than 80 of them coming from beyond the arc, with a combined 39 3-pointers made, nearly equaling half the total points.

The teammates on the other side was the Columbia trio of J’Von Collazo, Kerry Glover and Robert Footman. Those three had mostly played together since the third grade and capped off their prep careers by leading Columbia to a third-straight section crown and the program’s first district title since 1994. The Tide trio combined for 39 points Tuesday, which also included a game-high 11 rebounds from Footman.

In other words, the L-L teams that made the most headlines during the 2021-22 season also featured the players that collectively did the most damage in Tuesday’s senior all-star game.

Afterwards, several of the L-S players from this past season gathered together on the floor for an impromptu group photo. The winningest squad out of the L-L this past season had a senior trio on the winning team Tuesday.

“It summed up the season pretty well,” Wagner said.

AWAY - 24-28-33-30-115

HOME - 32-32-37-26-127

Away: Footman 6-0-0-17, Collazo 2 2-2 7, Novak 3 0-0 7, Footman 6 1-2 15, Swinton 7 0-0 17, Wolfe 2 0-0 4, Overbaugh 4 0-0 8, Miller 3 0-0 7, Weaver 7 0-0 14, Masden 6 0-0 13, Mast 3 0-0 6. Totals: 49 3-4 115.

Home: Engle 1 0-0 2, T. Landis 6 0-0 15, Rios 4 0-0 12, Vranich 2 0-0 4, Wagner 0 0-0 0, H. Williams 9 0-0 19, Sapp 4 0-0 11, Parido 5 0-0 14, Gilhool 4 0-0 11, G. Landis 1 0-0 3, Ferreira 2 0-0 5, Carroll 4 0-0 10, Attivo 7 0-0 16. Totals: 52 0-0 127.

3-pointers: Away, Glover 5, Swinton 3, Footman 2, Collazo, Novak, Miller, Masden; Home, Rios 4, Parido 4, T. Landis 3, Sapp 3, Gilhool 3, L. Williams 2, Attivo 2, H. Williams, G. Landis, Ferreira, Carroll.