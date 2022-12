Ten Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams will be competing across eight tip-off tournament championship games Saturday. That full list is below. In case you missed it, here are all of the boys results from Friday's season-openers.

BOBCAT TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT, AT NORTHEASTERN (Manchester, PA)

Consolation, Northeastern vs. Camp Hill 6 p.m.

Championship, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

BUCKSKIN CLASSIC, AT CONESTOGA VALLEY

Consolation, Bermudian Springs vs. Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Championship, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

COATESVILLE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, Lancaster Mennonite vs. McCaskey, 4 p.m.

Championship, Coatesville vs. Chichester, 5:45 p.m.

DONEGAL TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, Penn Manor vs. York Tech, 6 p.m.

Championship, Donegal vs. Palmyra, 7:45 p.m.

HAMBURG TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, Annville-Cleona vs. Northern Lehigh, 6 p.m.

Championship, Hamburg vs. Brandywine Heights, 7:30 p.m.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, Manheim Township vs. Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.

Championship, Columbia vs. Muhlenberg, 7:30 p.m.

OCTORARA TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, Oxford vs. Church Farm, 6 p.m.

Championship, Solanco vs. Octorara, 7:45 p.m.

PAUL CORBY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT, AT BOILING SPRINGS

Consolation, Boiling Springs vs. East Pennsboro, 6 p.m.

Championship, Elizabethtown vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

ELIJAH M. LEHMAN MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT, AT WEST SHORE CHRISTIAN

Consolation, Lititz Christian vs. TBD, time TBD

Championship, Lancaster Country Day vs. West Shore Christian, time TBD

TULPEHOCKEN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Consolation, Upper Perkiomen vs. West Perry, 5 p.m. (old gym)

Championship, Pequea Valley vs. Tulpehocken, 5 p.m. (new gym)