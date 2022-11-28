The 2022-23 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball season is on the launching pad and ready for lift off, with tip-off tournaments and nonleague games set to begin Friday.

Ready?

The first night of head-to-head section play is Dec. 15, and the last night of league play is Feb. 9. And a friendly reminder that the league switches back to the 4-section format this season, and 4-time reigning D3-2A champ Linden Hall joins the league as an associate member, and the Lions will be slotted into Section 4.

Welcome aboard to that crew.

Hoops! The PIAA pushed the start of the winter season back a week, so away we go.

There is a slew of returning talent due back in the league this season, including this 10-pack of returning LNP | LancasterOnline all-league picks from 2021-22. Don’t miss these players (listed alphabetically) in your travels this winter:

Mary Bolesky, junior G, Lancaster Catholic — The Crusaders’ ultimate glue kid, Bolesky popped in 10.6 points with 39 3-pointers last winter, when Catholic won the Section 4 crown — its fifth in a row — and its 16th L-L League championship. But she’s so much more than scoring the ball. Bolesky is a coach-on-the-floor, hard-nosed defender who gets the Crusaders in their chaotic trapping and pressing schemes. She’s a steal machine and a major pest in the backcourt on D. She also orchestrates Catholic’s offense from the top and in transition. And yes, the lefty shooter can make buckets. Also hearing she had a monster summer in showcase events.

Ava Byrne, junior G, Manheim Township — Had a breakout sophomore season last winter, scoring at a 15.3 clip with 19 3-pointers as the Blue Streaks ran with the lead pack in Section 1, made a spirited D3 run and advanced to the PIAA playoffs. Byrne was the catalyst. She can handle at the top, shoot the J and get to the rim. And the deeper last season went, the more dangerous she got on the offensive end. Expect the same thing this time around — and likely more; Byrne has a real nose for the getting to the bucket, and if she gets her feet together, she’ll beat you from the perimeter, too.

Kailah Correa, sophomore G, Lebanon — A hello-world freshman campaign last winter for the Cedars’ jitterbug point guard/scorer du jour. She bucketed 20.7 points a night with 29 3-pointers, ran the floor with abandon, got Lebanon in its offensive sets, and defended in the open court like crazy. Correa is already sitting on 499 career points, so she’s on pace for the magical 2,000-point plateau. More importantly, she’d love to lead the Cedars back to the postseason, after Lebanon shared the Section 2 title last season and went to the league and D3 playoffs last winter. The Cedars bump up to Section 1 this time around, and in Correa — who picked up a B1G Illinois offer during her ninth-grade season — they have a bona fide leader with jaw-droppingly superb skills aplenty.

Brie Droege, junior G, Columbia — Running out of superlatives for Droege, who went off for a league-leading 22.6 points with a dozen 3-pointers last season, when the Crimson Tide got off to a rip-roaring 22-0 start, won the Section 5 crown and played in the D3-2A finale for the second year in a row. Columbia also won a state-playoff game. Droege can flat-out score the ball — in transition, dribble-drive with an excellent left hand, and her jump-shooting perimeter game improved last winter. She’s at 973 career points — 27 shy of the 1,000-point club, so Droege should hit that mark pretty quickly this season.

Brooke Droege, junior G, Columbia — Twin powers, activate. Brooke and Brie have become quite the tandem in Tide Country. She averaged 15.8 points with 29 3-pointers last winter, when she served as Columbia’s facilitator and floor general. This Droege can run the show, maneuver her way through traffic and get to the rim — and step back and hit a 3 in your mug. And she always knows where her sister is, which usually spells doom for opposing defenses. She’s at 726 career points, so Droege should hit 1,000 points in the new year. Stay tuned.

And yes, the Droege twins are the daughters of the league's all-time leading scorer, former Columbia standout Marjorie Rhoads:

Jasmine Griffin, senior G, Ephrata — She’s back. Again. What a career for the Mountaineers’ silky lefty, who dropped 17.2 points with 28 3-pointers last winter, leading Ephrata to the L-L League championship game after sharing the Section 2 title with Lebanon. Griffin accepted a scholarship offer from Indiana Wesleyan, where she’ll play at the next level — but not before one final lap in L-L League play, where she’s piled up 1,032 career points. Can distribute and score at will from pretty much anywhere, especially in transition; Griffin has always had a knack for slithering her way through traffic to get to the rim. Finisher. Closer. Team leader.

Maddie Knier, senior F, Manheim Central — She’s also back. Again. The Barons’ standout dropped 22.1 points with 14 3-pointers last season, helping Central share the Section 3 title with Lampeter-Strasburg and make a deep postseason ride, which included a trip to the D3-5A semifinals and the program’s first state-playoff victory for a 20-win season. Powerful yet graceful. Can crash and throw elbows on one trip. Then dribble-drive, spin and hit a step-back jumper in your face on the next. Knier will open her senior season with 1,374 points. Another playoff trip, and there’s a good shot she joins the 2,000-point club. No college decision yet for Knier, who is a multi-sport standout. Stay tuned.

Rylee Kraft, junior F, Lancaster Catholic — A whirling dervish in the paint, Kraft has already mastered the up-and-under move, as she does practically all of her damage in the post, on the baseline and at the rim. She averaged 11.6 points last season, and probably didn’t attempt a single 3-pointer, opting instead to lower her shoulders and bum-rush the bucket. Extremely nimble in the paint, can flat-out finish, and gets to the foul line a ton thanks to her pump-fake prowess at the glass.

Genesis Meadows, senior G, Lancaster Country Day — Sorry to sound like a broken record but … she’s also back. Again. A starter since her breakout freshman season when she helped the Cougars win the district championship, Meadows returns for her much-anticipated senior campaign with 1,055 career points. She was dynamite last winter, averaging 21.0 points with a league-best 51 3-pointers, helping Country Day hang in the Section 5 race and go to the D3-2A semifinals. Floor general. Dead-eye shooter who isn’t afraid to let it rip from the arc. Tough to stop in transition. Eyes in the back of her head. High hoops IQ. You name it, Meadows checks all the boxes. Decided not to play hoops at the next level, so enjoy Meadows’ last go-round on the basketball court this winter. She’s worth the price of admission alone.

Lauren Moffatt, senior F, Hempfield — Really blossomed last winter, adding the 3-point shot to her repertoire while averaging 11.6 points with 21 treys for the Black Knights, who didn’t defend their Section 1 title, but qualified for the league and district playoffs. Moffatt was a key cog for that group — one year after she helped Hempfield win the L-L League championship in her breakout sophomore season. Glass-crasher. Stick-back artist. Strong in the post and on the baseline, and certainly not afraid to mix it up. At a different level now with her jump-shooting prowess.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage