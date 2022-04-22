One down and three to go.

The first of four Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball coaching vacancies was filled this week, as a bushel of programs are making changes at the top this offseason.

Elco was the first to pull the trigger; longtime Raiders’ assistant Karl Keath has succeeded Ashli Shay in Myerstown. Keath, who coached Elco’s junior high and junior varsity programs over the last nine seasons, gained school board approval on Wednesday, and he’ll get started right away.

"My goal is to play hard every night and be competitive," Keath said, confirming to LNP that he is indeed succeeding Shay.

That still leaves openings at Elizabethtown, Garden Spot and Lampeter-Strasburg, and the ball is rolling with those three vacancies as the end of the school year quickly approaches.

E-town is taking applications through the end of the month, and after the interview process, is hoping to have a finalist for the May school board meeting, according to athletic director Bill Templin.

L-S, according to athletic director Branden Lippy, is starting its first round of interviews next week. Meanwhile, Garden Spot is in the early stages of accepting applications, but the wheels are in motion in New Holland, according to athletic director Marc Schaffer.

Shay stepped down after this past season at Elco, her alma mater, where she scored 2,100-plus points in her standout prep career before playing for Penn State. In her 12 years on the Raiders’ bench, Elco went 143-136 with multiple L-L League and District 3 playoff appearances.

E-town is looking to replace John Myers, who stepped down from his varsity gig after this past season to take a coaching spot in the Bears’ junior high program. E-town went 103-106 under Myers’ watch over the past nine seasons, with a pair of section championship banners.

L-S is searching for Tony Fink’s replacement. Fink stepped down after this past season after the Pioneers went 159-85 under his tutelage, including the co-Section 3 title and a trip to the PIAA Class 5A state playoffs this past winter.

Garden Spot is in the market to replace longtime skipper Kevin Gensemer, who stepped down after this past season after 15 years on the Spartans’ bench. Garden Spot went 118-202 under his watch, and the Spartans went to the District Three Class 5A playoffs this past season for the first time in 15 years, in Gensemer’s rookie season on the bench.

