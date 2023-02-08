Pull up a chair. There were 10 games on Tuesday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule, with plenty riding on pretty much every game on the slate. Playoff bids. Winning streaks. Even a milestone moment. Here’s the roundup, plus plenty of news and notables …

SECTION 1

Lebanon 60, Hempfield 49 — Make that a 21-0 start — and a shiny 10-0 section record this winter — for the host Cedars, who fell behind 15-8 early and trailed 24-19 at the break, but posted 41 second-half points to subdue the Black Knights. Kailah Correa (17 points — giving her exactly 900 career points on her prep resume), Aaliyah Ferrer (13 points), Liliana Harrison (12 points) and Olive Brandt (11 points) sparked Lebanon, while Autumn Cook (16 points, four 3-pointers), Mia Brennan (season-high 12 points) and Sophia Ott (10 points) led Hempfield, which finished up 10-12 overall — and likely out of D3-6A playoff contention. Lebanon will go for a perfect 22-0 regular-season run on Thursday when the Cedars host Milton Hershey for a nonleague tilt. Lebanon will then host Section 4 runner-up Pequea Valley in a league quarterfinal on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cedar Crest 43, McCaskey 27 — The host Falcons took care of their end of the bargain, opening up a 23-13 halftime lead and then easing past the Red Tornado for a 6-4 finish in section play. Manheim Township, which clipped Penn Manor, also finished at 6-4, so the Falcons and the Blue Streaks are tied for second place, and the L-L League quarterfinal spot. They split their season series, so the tiebreaker is D3-6A power rating. Township is currently at No. 8 and Crest is at No. 9, so Township is in the driver’s seat for the league playoff bid, based on power ratings through Thursday's games, so there is some math left to be done. Both teams have played their max 22 games. Against McCaskey, Allison Metzgar drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Lizzie Lowe chipped in with 10 points. Cianna Swinton and Mariah Ruth scored 8 points apiece for the Tornado, which finished up its resurgent season at 11-11 — but will likely come up just short in the D3-6A playoff race.

Manheim Township 74, Penn Manor 50 — As mentioned, the host Streaks put themselves in the driver’s seat for the league quarterfinal invite after topping the Comets. Three players scored in double-digits for Township: Sarah Kraus (season-high 22 points), Ava Byrne (18 points) and Julia Goebig (season-high 12 points) led the Streaks, who were locked in a 31-31 game at the half, and then put up 25 third-quarter points to seize control. Brin Groff (season-high 19 points, five 3-pointers) and Lilly Rineer (10 points) paced Penn Manor. The Section 1 runner-up plays at Section 4 champ Columbia in a league quarterfinal on Saturday at 1 p.m.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley 53, Elizabethtown 40 — The host Buckskins snapped their 5-game slide, breaking open a close game with a 30-14 second-half clip to top the Bears, handing E-town its ninth straight setback. Rhiannon Henry (15 points) and Erin Figart (13 points) paced CV in the scoring department, while Chloe Wilkinson hit three 3-pointers and popped in 17 points for the Bears, who had a 26-23 lead at the half before the Bucks picked up the pace after intermission.

Solanco 59, Garden Spot 32 — The host Golden Mules capped their season in style, grabbing a 25-16 halftime lead, and then zooming past the Spartans with a 34-16 second-half blitz to win their finale. Jenna Ehlers pumped in 22 points to lead Solanco, while Nikki Zeiset and Morgan Pavelik scored 7 points apiece for Garden Spot, which will wrap up its season on Thursday vs. Conestoga Valley.

SECTION 3

Northern Lebanon 51, Lampeter-Strasburg 39 — A really nice win for the Vikings, who took a big step in clinching a D3-4A playoff spot, while knocking off the host Pioneers, who are prepping for an L-L League quarterfinal on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Section 2 champ Manheim Central. Hayley Sheroky (15 points, three 3-pointers) and Kasey Weimer (14 points) led NL, which trailed 27-20 at the break before a spirited second-half run; the Vikes closed the game on a rip-roaring 18-2 spree to sprint past L-S. Anna Horner (16 points) and Katie Ranck (14 points) paced the Pioneers in the scoring column. Despite a 5-game slide, L-S is still in line for a D3-5A playoff invite.

Cocalico 46, Donegal 23 — The Eagles opened up some breathing room with a 16-4 third-quarter blitz, and Teagan Sahm (season-high 23 points) and Abby Waas (season-high 10 points) sparked the offense as Cocalico snapped a 2-game slide. Bella Mackison and Mia Wissler scored 7 points each for the host Indians, who saw their losing streak hit 11 in a row. It was a must-win for the Eagles, who started the night at No. 16 — and two spots out of a bid — in the D3-5A power ratings. Cocalico finishes up Thursday vs. Section 3 runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg, and will need a win and some help to make the 14-team bracket.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Mennonite 56, Covenant Christian 33 — Welcome to the club, kid. Blazers’ senior Jayla Rivera bucketed 30 points to become the eighth player in program history to join the 1,000-point club. Rivera came into the game needing 23 points to hit the milestone mark, and she bucketed 30 — hitting the 1,000-point plateau on a 3-pointer, one of her five treys in the game. It was also the sixth time this season Rivera scored 30 or more points in a single game, and she joined Columbia junior twins Brie Droege and Brooke Droege as the only L-L League players to hit the 1,000-point milestone this season. Cici Mann hit three treys and scored 12 points for the Blazers, who bolted to a 23-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back — remaining in line to secure the fourth and final seed in the D3-2A playoff bracket.

Lancaster Country Day 74, Veritas Academy 25 — The host Cougars used a 24-2 third-quarter run to open up some breathing room and slide past Veritas, which came into the game at No. 2 in the D3-1A power ratings. Genesis Meadows (33 points, five 3-pointers), Sophia Sanchez (19 points, three 3-pointers) and Chantel Cannon (18 points) stuffed the stat sheet for Country Day, which remained safely inside the D3-2A playoff bubble.

Also Tuesday, Ephrata locked up second place — and a league playoff spot — compliments of a hard-fought W at backyard rival Warwick. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 4

Lancaster Mennonite at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Conestoga Christian at Lancaster Mennonite, 5 p.m.

Octorara at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Mifflin County at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

* Linden Hall was supposed to play Annville-Cleona in a Section 4 game on Wednesday, but the Lions currently don’t have enough players to field a team because of injuries. The game was ruled a no-contest, so A-C added a game on the fly, with Mifflin County out of the Mid-Penn gassing up the bus and heading to Annville for the Dutchmen’s 22nd and final game. A-C still has two teams to jump to make the D3-3A bracket, so the Dutchmen will need a win and some help to get in. Mifflin County is a D6 outfit. … Columbia will try and cap a 12-0 Section 4 ride — and angle for its 12th straight victory — against Lancaster Mennonite. … Intriguing nonleague game when Lancaster Catholic makes the bus ride down Route 30 East to Downingtown to take on defending D1-5A champ Bishop Shanahan for the Crusaders’ regular-season finale. They’ll be looking for some mo with Ephrata set to pay a visit on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a league quarterfinal clash — a rematch of last year’s finale, won by Catholic.

