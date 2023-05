The Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball playoffs begin Thursday with quarterfinal games at the home of the four section champions.

Here is Mike Gross' preview of the L-L playoffs.

Thursday games are:

Northern Lebanon at Hempfield

Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central

Warwick at Lancaster Catholic

Donegal at Ephrata

Let us know who you think will win their next three games and be crowned the 2023 L-L League baseball champs.