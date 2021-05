LNP | LancasterOnline.com sportswriters Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and Mike Gross welcome Manheim Township baseball coach Matt Kirchoff, whose team is 16-0 and leading the District Three Class 6A power rankings. The show also includes updates on Lancaster-Lebanon League track and field, softball, lacrosse, tennis and volleyball.

The L-L Spring Sports Roundtable is sponsored by Penn State Children's Hospital.