GRANTHAM — It was a double-dip of District Three championship action for the Lancaster-Lebanon League at Messiah University on Thursday.

While the Class 6A softball title was being decided by Penn Manor and Manheim Township across the parking lot, the Warwick and Manheim Township baseball teams seemed to embrace the double-takes.

Each team turned double plays – yes, each had two – and Matt Seibert ended the game with a double in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Warriors won a 1-0 classic in the 6A championship.

“It was just back-and-forth. It was a classic Warwick-Township game,” said Warwick third baseman Aaron Hess, who scored from first on Seibert’s hit into the right-field corner.

“I thought maybe it would be foul, but I was going to run like it was fair,” said Hess. “As soon as I hit second, I heard everyone cheer and I was like, it’s down. Then I picked up coach coming by third base and he was waving me in, and it was just crazy.”

The Warriors doubled their District Three title total to two, having taken the 4A title in 2008. This was only the fifth year of 6A as the playoffs were expanded in 2017 – the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

“I’m so happy for these guys; I’m proud of them,” said Warwick coach Bill Weismandel, whose team was the No. 2 seed and improved to 19-2. “We thought it would be what it was, a tough game and we were going to have to work to win, and our boys just stuck in there. ... We got the one big hit that neither team was able to get in seven and a half innings.

“It was a good, clean high school game.”

While Seibert had a big hand in ending the game, he had a lot to due with the Warriors getting to that point, pitching all eight innings, allowing five hits, striking out five and walking just one.

“Just fighting right through it was the big thing,” he said. “I knew we were going to score and I knew my defense had me, so it was just stay composed ... and not try to overthrow and walk guys.”

Indeed, while he breezed through most innings, the fourth-seeded Blue Streaks (20-5) did have a few chances to score. Seibert was again key in one of those in the top of the seventh, when Township had a runner on third with one out. But Ben Shenosky’s suicide squeeze bunt was scooped and tossed in one motion by Seibert to catcher Chance Montgomery to nail courtesy runner Coleson Stoltzfus on a bang-bang play at the plate.

“Matt making the play at home, we knew what was going on,” said Hess. “Matt was there and made a great play, and it worked out.”

While Hess had a view of that key play, he was involved with another. In the fourth, Stoltzfus, again running for Township catcher Ryan Flury, tried to advance to third on a single to right-center by Fisher Druck. But center fielder Brendan Stuhltrager made an outstanding throw, with Hess fielding it and applying the tag.

With the big play at the plate in the seventh, it may have appeared Warwick was buoyed for a bottom-of-the-seventh victory. But Shenosky, who matched Seibert in tossing zeros for seven innings, retired the Warriors in order.

Shenosky also allowed five hits, struck out seven, walked two and hit two batters.

One who was hit by the pitch in the third was Hess. He ended up being hit twice, the second time in the eighth by Township’s JT Weaver, in the game for Shenosky who was near his pitch limit. Seibert then drilled a 1-0 pitch for the winning hit.

“After the pitch was (a ball), I knew he didn’t want to get too far behind and I was going to get a fastball, so I was just trying to put it in a gap and I got it down the line,” said Seibert. “I was just hoping it was going to stay fair.”

Hess reached base three times in four plate appearances, adding a first-inning single to his two HBPs, and Seibert was 2-for-3 for Warwick, which will open PIAA Class 6A play Monday against the District One fifth-place team at a site and time to be determined.

Flury and Druck each went 2-for-3 for the Streaks, who will meet the Section 11 winner Monday.