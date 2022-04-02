Seth Adomnik used his arm and bat to remove all suspense from Saturday’s Warwick-Penn Manor baseball game in Lititz.

Adomnik pitched a one-hitter and blasted a three-run home run that keyed the inning that broke it open as the Warriors rolled, 12-0, in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.

It was the home opener for Warwick, rescheduled after being postponed Friday due to standing water on Warrior Field.

Warwick (2-1, 2-0 in Section One) is expected to at least contend in the section, based on two returning rotation-anchor pitchers, lefty Matt Seibert and righty Matt Williams.

Coach Bill Weismandel argues, and Adomnik lent evidence Saturday, that his club is much deeper than that.

“We’re still figuring out roles,’’ he said, “but I honestly feel we’ve got five or six guys who could start for us.’’

“I’d say we have eight,’’ Adomnik said. “We have enough that you don’t have to worry about having a solid guy on the mound.’’

Warwick missed the turn of Penn Manor ace Hunter Sipel, and took advantage of one or two ill-timed mistakes by the Comets.

In the second inning, Penn Manor committed an error on a likely double-play ball, bringing Adomnik to the plate with two on and nobody out.

He was looking for a fastball and got one, a bit in, and drove it over the right-field fence.

Five more hits followed, including RBI singles by Nick Slogik and Aaron Hess, as the Warriors sent 11 to the plate and scored six.

This was all more help that Adomnik needed. He’s a fastball, curve, change-up guy, and, Weismandel said, “When he’s throwing all three for strikes, like he was today, he’s going to be tough on anybody.’’

Hess delivered a two-run double in the third, chasing Penn Manor starter Bryce Avery, and another single to lead off the fifth. Add to that a walk and an error, setting the table for Williams to end the game with a towering grand slam to left-center.

Adomnik struck out eight, walked only one, and the Comets’ only hit was a third-inning single by nine-hole hitter Ethan Adelman.

“The curveball was working,’’ Adomnik said. “The fastball made it easy with the curve working.’’

Hess finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Williams, Slogik and Brady Cossette had two hits each.

Warwick hosts McCaskey in a Section One game Monday. Also Monday, also in the section, Penn Manor (2-1, 1-1) goes to Manheim Township.