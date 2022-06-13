FREDERICKSBURG - Warwick bashed its way to school history here Monday and to within one win of a state championship.

The Warriors lit up Cumberland Valley for 10 hits and five extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs, to win 9-0 in a semifinal of the state Class 6A tournament at Wenger Field.

“It’s great - unbelievable memories for the whole team and now, the school and the community,’’ said coach Bill Weismandel. “You don’t get chances like this very often. We’re just trying to make the most of it.’’

Warwick improved to 22-2, and did it against a team it outlasted barely and dramatically, 9-8, with five seventh-inning runs in the semifinals of the District Three playoffs June 2.

There was no such suspense in the rematch. Instead, there was a Warwick valedictory that wasn’t just about hitting. Seth Adomnik pitched a one-hit shutout with just three strikeouts, allowing only three baserunners, and had immaculate and occasionally SportsCenter worthy defense behind him.

But the hitting was the show.

“We’re as good an offensive high school team as I’ve ever seen,’’ said Warwick coach Bill Weismandel. “They’re just complete hitters, one through nine. They have great approaches and they all understand they don’t have to do it themselves.’’

The Warriors scored two in the top of the first on David Wooley’s infield single, a couple of walks and Chase Martin’s two-out, two-strike, two-run single.

An elite piece of hitting. Speaking of which, Wooley had eight hits in nine state-tournament at-bats to that point.

An inning later, he made it nine of 10.

“I’m just seeing the ball great,’’ Wooley said. “Fastball, breaking ball, off-speed, everything.’’

Wooley acknowledged the obvious truth that hitting isn’t easy but, “Right now, it kind of is.’’

Matt Seibert led off the Warwick third with a loud drive to the fence in right, hauled in. Matt Williams followed with a louder drive, over the fence in center to make it 3-0. It was Williams’ 41st RBI.

Nick Slogik then laced a single to left. An out later, Adomnik blistered an inside fastball for a two-run bomb to right. It was 5-0, and the end of the evening for CV starter Brady Grimes.

But not the end of the bombast for the Warwick offense. Brady Cossette doubled, followed by nine-hole hitter and state quarterfinal hero Brenden Stuhltrager lining an RBI double to left.

Then Wooley, hotter than Joe DiMaggio circa June, 1941, singled home Stuhltrager. Wooley was hitting .909 in states, and the Warriors were cruising, 7-0.

The Warriors have 32 home runs in 24 games.

Wooley finished 3-for-4. Slogik had two hits, including the homer, a run scored and two RBI. Stuhltrager had a double and triple, drove in one and scored twice.

The three-four-hole big guns, Seibert and Williams, were walked a combined six times, in addition to Williams’ homer. Seibert made out twice both towering shots to the fence.

All of which means the Warriors go for all the marbles Thursday against District 11 champion Bethlehem Liberty (25-2), which beat Hazleton 4-2 in Monday’s other semifinal. Liberty beat Manheim Township in the first round of states, 1-0.

The championship game will be played at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Medlar Field at Penn State University.

It will be the Warriors’ first appearance in a state final, just as Monday’s game was its first semifinal.