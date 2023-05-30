HUMMELSTOWN - You couldn’t stop Ethan Zipko Tuesday. Lower Dauphin couldn’t even hope to contain him.

Kipko pitched a shutout and hit a three-run double as Warwick routed Lower Dauphin, 10-0, for third place in the District Three Class 5A baseball tournament at the Falcons home park, Nye Elementary School.

The game was shortened to six-innings by the 10-run rule.

Zipko didn’t argue with the suggestion that it was the best game of his baseball career

“I haven’t started many games, so, yeah, I would say its the best,’’ he admitted.

As of Tuesday morning, he wasn’t supposed to start this one. Scheduled starting pitcher CJ Easler texted coach Bill Weismandel to tell him he was ill, and Weismandel’s next text was to Zipko.

“He took advantage of the opportunity,’’ Weismandel said. “He threw strikes and kept the ball down, took advantage os us playing solid defense for the most part.’’

Lower Dauphin, which entered the 5A tournament as the number one seed, struggled with all aspects on run prevention on this night.

Warwick put together a four-run second inning, including a couple walks, a couple Lower Dauphin errors, and key hits by Cody Lutz and Caleb Johnsen, and the issue didn’t seem much in doubt after that.

The Warriors (13-11) really broke it open with a four-run fifth that featured Zipko, with the bases loaded, sending a shot into the right-center gap the clear the deck. Zipko then tried to rumble to third, but was thrown out easily. Johnsen soon followed with his third hit, a double, which could have scored Zipko and got everything over with in five innings, instead of six.

“I haven’t had a triple,’’ Zipko said. “I figured this was the best time to take a shot at it.’’

Both teams qualify for the 5A state tournament, and are just a win away from facing each other again in the quarterfinals.

The Warriors, who won the 6A state title a year ago, will face Selinsgrove, the winner of the 5A Distirct 2/4 subregional, in a first-round state-playoff game Monday, site and time to be determined.

“We’re playing baseball, so you never know,’’ Zipko said. “Like Coach Bill says, let’s compete every chance we get.’’

Manheim Township 4, Red Lion 3: The Blue Streaks grabbed a 4-0 lead and held on on the road to earn third place in 6A and, with it, a state tournament berth.

Gavin Glass pitched into the seventh inning for Township (14-10) and Trey Eckman got the last two, high-leverage outs.

Nick Tomlinson went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for Township, and Eckman was 1-for-3 with an RBI double.

With the win, the Streaks earn a meeting with the District Seven (WPIAL) champion in Monday’s first round of the state tournament. Mt. Lebanon and North Allegheny will play for the District Seven title Wednesday.

Northern Lebanon 6, Bermudian Springs 0: With a state-tournament berth on the line, the Vikings came up big in the 4A third-place game behind a monster night from Dylan Fegley.

Fegley pitched a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts, and went 3-for-4 at bat with three RBI. He went six and two-thirds innings, and a freshman, Adrian Gonzalez, got the final out.

DJ Byerly went 1-for-3 and drove in two.

The Vikes (17-8) will play the District Seven champ, no doubt in the western part of the state, in a 4A first-round game Monday.