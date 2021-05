Warwick’s baseball team will play for a berth in the District Three Class 6A championship game Tuesday, and the Warriors have a chance to keep playing for a while because of two pitching aces, Matt Seibert and Matt Williams.

Both Warriors have been selected first team all-Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One in voting by section coaches.

The team also reflects Manheim Township’s 20-0 regular season; a remarkable 10 Blue Streaks were honored, five each on the first and second teams.

First Team

Pitchers: Matt Seibert, Warwick- Stats: 6-0; 0.47 ERA; 61 strikeouts; four walks; .318 batting average; 11 RBI; two home runs.

Matt Williams, Warwick- Stats: 4-2; 0.95 ERA; 48 strikeouts; seven walks; .294 batting average; 12 RBI; 4 home runs.

Ben Shenosky, Manheim Township- Stats: 4-0; 1.88 ERA; 33 strikeouts; 8 walks

Hunter Sipel, Penn Manor- Stats: 2-3; 0.43 ERA; 45 strikeouts, 11 walks

Catcher: Ryan Flury, Manheim Township- Stats: .292 batting average; 14 hits; 9 RBI, 1 home run

Infield: Drew Sassaman, Manheim Township- Stats: .489 batting average; 23 hits; 25 RBI; 13 stolen bases.

Colin Fitzgerald, Manheim Township- Stats: .319 batting average; 13 hits; nine RBI; one home run.

Aaron Hess, Warwick- Stats: .317 batting average; 12 RBI; three home runs.

Luke Hostetter, Cedar Crest- Stats: .373 batting average; 19 hits; 14 RBI; one home run.

Outfield: Kyle Musser, Manheim Township- Stats: .396 batting average; 22 hits; 11 RBI; 13 stolen bases.

Cameron Berger, Hempfield- Stats: .440 batting average; 22 hits; 18 runs scored; 13 stolen bases.

Dalton Reinhart, Cedar Crest- Stats: .400 batting average; four doubles; 10 RBI.

DH: Ryan Jones, Manheim Township- Stats: .367 batting average; 17 hits; 7 stolen bases; five RBI.

Second Team

Pitchers: Dylan King Manheim Township- Stats: 4-0; 2.86 ERA; .292 batting average; 14 hits.

Tim King, Hempfield- Stats: 4-1; 3.26 ERA; 47 strikeouts; nine walks.

Alex Vine, McCaskey- Stats: 3-1; 1.97 ERA; 22 strikeouts; four walks.

Catcher: Luke Fiore, Hempfield- Stats: .320 batting average; 16 hits; three home runs; 15 RBI.

Infield: David Wooley, Warwick- Stats: .394 batting average; 15 runs scored; 9 RBI.

Conrad Wasson, Cedar Crest- Stats: 321 batting average; 17 hits; 16 runs scored.

Michael Heckman, Manheim Township- Stats: .343 batting average; 12 hits; 6 RBI.

Dylan Beard, Cedar Crest- Stats: .340 batting average; 16 hits; 1 home run; 12 RBI.

Christian LaBarbera, Hempfield- Stats: .302 batting average; 16 hits; 2 home runs; 17 stolen bases.

Outfield: Evan Clark, Manheim Township- Stats: .286 batting average; 14 hits; 15 RBI.

Austin Dunlap, Hempfield- Stats: .383 batting average; 18 hits; 15 RBI.

J.T. Weaver, Manheim Township- Stats: .390 batting average; 16 hits; seven RBI.

A.J. DeLosSantos, J.P. McCaskey- Stats: .333 batting average; nine runs scored; six RBI.

DH: Nick Slogik, Warwick- Stats: .348 batting average; two home runs; 11 RBI.