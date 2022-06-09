CRESSON - High-pressure, high-stakes situations are becoming routine for Warwick’s baseball team.

It’s the sort of thing that accrues as you creep close to a state championship.

The Warriors are two wins away after a comeback, eight-inning, 5-3 defeat of Upper Saint Clair in a Class 6A state quarterfinal at wintry Mount Aloysius College Thursday.

“They have a great demeanor, a great disposition,’’ Warwick coach Bill Weismandel said of his guy. “They understand that, if you don’t do it, the next guy can.’’

USC came in with a modest 13-10 record, but this one looked easy only very, very briefly - Warwick’s David Wooley sent a 3-1 pitch over the fence for a solo home run on the game’s first at-bat.

For a team that thrives on the long ball, with a veritable jet-stream blowing out to right-center, it was, … perhaps surprisingly, not a harbinger of things to come.

“This was a big outfield and a pitcher (USC lefty Joe Altvater) who wasn’t going to provide a ton of power with his velocity. They understood they were going to have to get on top of some balls.’’

Altvater pitched well, striking out seven, walking only one and getting one out into the eighth inning before his pitch count ran out.

Warwick start Matt Seibert was just as good, but the Panthers put one inning together, the third, built around a one-out triple by Christian Wieczenski, along with walks, infield singles and defensive lapses.

There was also some critical outstanding glovework. That inning’s three outs came on a diving catch by Warwick right fielder Brady Cossette and a grab-and-tag double play by first baseman Matt Williams.

The Warriors scored one in the fifth on hits by Stuhltragher and Wooley, but went into the seventh three outs from the end of the season.

Seth Adomnik reached on a strikeout/wild pitch to begin the seventh. He went to second on a ground-out and to third on a bad pickoff throw.

The Warriors then tied on another huge hit by Stuhltragher, the Warriors’ nine-hole hitter and very occasional relief pitcher whose hero turn wasn’t over.

Seibert hit his pitch limit two outs into the bottom of the seventh, and Weismandel called on Stuhltrager.

“I don’t need to overpower as a pitcher,’’ he said. “I just need to throw, and I usually hit the outside corner, and that produces ground balls.’’

That skill came in handy in the eighth. In the top of that inning, Nick Slogik got a one-out single on Altvater’s last pitch. Chase Martin greeted his replacement with a double, and Adomnik drove both runners home with a clean single to right.

USC got a leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth, but Stuhltragher threw a ground ball, which his mates turned into Warwick’s third double play of the game. Another ground out ended it.

The Warriors are 21-2. Wooley was 3-for-4 Monday and is 7-for-8 in the state tournament.

The state semis will be played Monday, Warwick vs. the winter of Monday night’s Cumberland Valley-West Chester Henderson semifinal, at a time and site to be determined.

The 6A state championship game will be played at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Medlar Field at Penn State University.