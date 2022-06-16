STATE COLLEGE — Warwick had to, in effect, play two games on Thursday, winning one in a slugging rout and tensely, dramatically surviving the other, to claim its first state baseball championship at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Warriors beat Bethlehem Liberty 6-4 and endured a 111-minute weather delay to claim the state Class 6A title.

Coach Bill Weismandel sounded like he was referring to the twin challenges of this night when he said, “Obviously, it says a lot about the talent and depth that’s here.’’

And then: “And, also, the sheer determination that these guys have.’’

The Warriors led 6-0, and were getting a dominant pitching performance from Matt Seibert when the game was stopped, with one out in the fourth inning, due to lightning and then torrential rain.

It had seemed easy to that point.

Liberty starter Hayden O’Neill, a Widener commit, is what could be termed a finesse pitcher. The kind of guy who has, in the past, caused problems for the Warriors, who love to hit the fastball.

But in the past, the Warriors weren’t quite as dialed-in as they are now.

They made hard contact from the top of the first on. Aaron Hess reached on an error on a ball blistered to second. With two outs, Matt Williams sprayed foul balls around the bleachers in a 12-pitch at-bat that ended with a line single to left.

Nick Slogik followed with another single to left, scoring Hess.

O’Neill held on to the fourth, when the Warriors broke it open with Chase Martin’s leadoff single and four straight one-out hits: Brenden Stuhltrager’s double, David Woolley’s two-run single, Hess’ single and a triple to the gap in right-center by Seibert.

It was a five-run inning.

Seibert, Warwick’s lefty ace, was throwing free-and-easy live strikes, and Liberty’s only baserunner to that point came on a swinging bunt dribbled down the third-base line.

To say that it had been all Wawick was an understatement. Then came lightning, and the sides repaired to their dugouts, and then to a locker room.

“We just talked,’’ Seibert said. “We didn’t really talk about the game or anything.’’

When they got back, both Weismandel and Seibert felt he was throwing as well as before, and maybe even a bit harder.

But there were more deep counts, and fewer missed bats.

“I think they (Liberty’s hitters) just battled a little better,’’ he said.

The Hurricanes scored one in the fifth and three in the sixth, with the help of some wobbly Warwick defense.

Seibert was nearing his pitch limit, and Weismandel’s plan was to give the ball to senior Matt Williams, perhaps his team’s best pitcher a year ago but shut down since February due to a shoulder injury.

Williams has thrown some in practice, but here, in the seventh inning of a state final, was his first live-game work on the mound of the season.

“I felt great,’’ he insisted. “It didn’t feel weird. I’m a baseball player, you know?”

He struck out the first hitter he faced. Liberty leadoff man Bryan Gonzalez got a bunt single.

Fans on both sides were screaming, at the plate umpire and each other and with the thick tension.

But it ended almost routinely.

Williams induced two ground outs, and it was over.

The Warriors finish 23-2, with District Three and PIAA 6A titles that, given the talent and polish of this group, feel logical, if far from inevitable.

“These guys are dudes,’’ Williams said. “They love the game. I love the game.’’

“At the beginning of the year,’’ Slogik said, “coach had us write down goals, and almost everybody said, ‘State championship.’ ’’

Mission accomplished.

The state championship is the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s seventh in baseball, including Annville-Cleona in 1986, Elizabethtown in 1993, Lampeter-Strasburg in 1994 and 2005, Penn Manor in 2005 and Lancaster Catholic in 2018.

It is also Lancaster County’s seventh, including Lancaster County Christian’s state Class 1A title in 2015. It is the league’s first 6A title, although Penn Manor in ’05 won what was then the biggest PIAA class. L-S’s two titles and Elizabethtown’s came in the bigger class, of which there were then only two.

Catholic will play for the state Class 3A state title at 1:30 p.m. here Friday.