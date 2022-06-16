Warwick is the proud owner of a state baseball championship.

After enduring a nearly two-hour rain delay Thursday evening, with one on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Warriors relief pitcher Matt Williams got Liberty No. 3 hitter Reece D'Amico to hit a grounder to David Woolley at short, and it was all over.

District Three champ Warwick had held on for a 6-4 victory over Liberty, the top seed out of District 11, in the PIAA Class 6A championship game at Penn State's Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Warriors (23-2) built their lead before the storms came Thursday. After Nick Slogik's hard-hit single down the left-field line drove in Aaron Hess for a 1-0 lead in the first, Warwick went on to do the rest of its damage in the topr of the fourth. The Warriors sent nine batters to the plate in the inning, and scored five runs on four hits, a walk and a Liberty error for a 6-0 advantage.

This report will be updated.