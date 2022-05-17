Manheim Township’s everyday lineup is, in the words of its coach, finding itself, which is sobering news for the rest of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three.

The Blue Streaks outslugged Lampeter-Strasburg, 11-5, in a semifinal of the L-L playoffs at Ephrata’s War Memorial Field Tuesday.

They’ll play for the league title at 7 p.m. Thursday at Clipper Magazine Stadium against Ephrata, which pulled off a 3-1, eight-inning upset of Warwick in the bottom half of a semifinal doubleheader.

All four section champs have been eliminated.

Township scored four in the first inning and kept raking, finishing with 16 hits, and improving to 18-4 overall.

“We have a lot of confidence in our guys,’’ Township coach Matt Kirchoff said. “Part of that is playing in (L-L Section One), which I think is, top to bottom, better than any of the other sections in our league.’’

L-S, which has eight losses but was riding a six-game win streak, made a solid case for Section Two. Down 6-1 after three innings, the Pioneers kept fighting, and finished with 10 hits, many off an elite pitcher, Wake Forest commit Ben Shenosky.

They twice ended innings with the bases loaded, and were hurt more than once by fly balls cavorting through howling and swirling winds.

“They had a very good arm on the mound,’’ L-S coach Jeff Swarr said. “I thought we competed every single at-bat. That’s all we can ask of our guys.’’

The Pioneers got one out in the first and should have had a second - failing to handle an infield pop-up - before Township pounced.

Ryan Flury walked, Fisher Druck drilled a shot that rode the wind to right-center for a two-run double, Shenosky followed with a towering home run to left, and suddenly it was 4-0.

L-S never quite made it close, but it got close to making it close, most notably in the third, when it strung together four straight singles, but with two outs, and yielding only one run, and in the sixth, when it got a key double from Justin White and RBI single from Isaiah Parido and scored two. In both cases, the bases were left loaded.

Offensive heroes aplenty: Parido and Jason Long had two hits for L-S, and Malatesta had two RBI.

Township’s Mike Heckman went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBI. Flury and Mulholland had two hits each, and Shenosky went 1-for-3 with two walks and three RBI.

But the big gun, as has been the case often of late, was Druck, who went 5-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI.

L-S came into the night 14th in the District Three Class 5A power rankings, after being as low as 18th a couple weeks ago. Sixteen make the field, and a few teams outside the L-L have regular-season games this week.

“We’re going to do a little scoreboard-watching,’’ Swarr said, “and prepare to, hopefully, have a game Monday.’’

Asked who he’ll send to the mound Thursday, Kirchoff gave the traditional coaches’ answer: “No idea.’’

Ephrata 3, Warwick 1: The Mounts stunned the Section One champs behind a brilliant pitching performance from Brody Martin.

Martin held one of the area’s most potent lineups to five hits and a long run, which came in the sixth on Matt Williams’ RBI single, after which the lead run was gunned down at the plate on a throw from Ephrata left fielder Ryan Bromirski.

Ephrata scored its run in the third, when Coy Schwanger singled, went all the way to third on an error and scored on a grounder.

The Mounts (15-6) pulled it out in the eighth on a Mason Hagen walk, an error, Bromirski’s sac bunt, and a sharp bouncer for an infield single off the bat of, yes, Brody Martin.

Martin reached his pitch limit one out into the bottom of the inning, but Tanner McCracken came on to get two outs and the clutch save.

Warwick is 17-3.