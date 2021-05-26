When Lampeter-Strasburg’s Braedon Karpathios drove a pitch deep into the night for a walk-off home run Tuesday, he gave his team a 2-1, extra-inning defeat of Spring Grove in the first round of the District Three Class 5A playoffs.

He also ratified the Pioneers’ surge from a mid-season swoon to an eight-game winning streak, the Lancaster-Lebanon Section Two championship, and the championship game of the L-L playoffs.

More ratifying came over the weekend, when Section Two coaches voted Karpathios and five of his teammates to the all-Section first team, and two more Pioneers to the second team.

The other three all-Section teams will be released soon, followed by an all-league team, also voted on by the coaches.

All Section Two first team

Alex Knapp, senior outfielder, L-S. Stats: .358 batting average, .442 on-base percentage, 16 runs scored, 14 RBIs, 12 extra-base hits.

Braedon Karpathios, senior first baseman, L-S. Stats: .358 batting average, .528 on-base percentage, 16 runs scored, 17 RBI, three home runs.

Isaiah Parido, junior outfielder, L-S. Stats: .348 batting average, .448 on-base percentage, 16 runs, nine RBI.

Caleb Guyer, senior pitcher, L-S. Stats: 5-1 record, 1.30 ERA, 52 strikeouts.

Jack Swarr, senior pitcher, L-S, 4-0 record, 1.43 ERA.

Peyton Harsh, sophomore pitcher, L-S. Stats: 2-0 record, one save. 0.58 ERA, 21 strikeouts.

Nate Miller, senior second baseman, Solanco. Stats: .294 batting average, 11 runs, 16 RBI, three home runs, five stolen bases.

Seth Harnish, senior pitcher/infielder, Solanco. Stats: 4-0 record, 1 save, 3.60 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 12 runs, 12 stolen bases.

Tyler Souders, senior first baseman, Elizabethtown. Stats: .390 batting average, .471 on-base percentage, 16 RBI.

Mitch Garber, junior outfielder, Elizabethtown. Stats: .333 batting average, .520 on-base percentage, 14 RBI, four home runs.

Jack Black, senior 3B/C/pitcher, Elizabethtown. Stats: .328 batting average, .429 on-base percentage, 14 RBI, four home runs, 29.1 innings pitched, 1.67 ERA, 29 strikeouts.

Josh Kreider, senior 3B/1B/pitcher, Elizabethtown. Stats: 13 RBIs, two home runs, 46.2 innings, 2.85 ERA, 44 strikeouts.

Coy Schwanger, sophomore catcher, Ephrata. Stats: .469 batting average, 30 hits, 20 runs, seven RBI, eight stolen bases.

Braden Collazo, junior pitcher, Lebanon. Stats: 27.2 innings, 44 strikeouts, 3.54 ERA.

Second team

Jake Long, senior outfielder L-S. Stats: .321 batting average, .441 on-base percentage, six runs, 16 RBI.

Gehrig Harsh, junior pitcher, L-S. Stats: 2-0 record, one save, 2.06 ERA, 21 strikeouts.

Nate Harnish, sophomore first baseman, Solanco. Stats: .306 batting average, nine runs, 12 RBI, seven stolen bases.

Owen Zell, senior second baseman, Elizabethtown. Stats: .347 batting average, .477 on-base percentage, 15 RBI.

Tanner McCracken, sophomore pitcher, Ephrata. Stats: 2-3 record, 2.40 ERA, 23 strikeouts

Yefrandy Pena, senior second baseman, Lebanon. Stats: .321 batting average, 16 stolen bases.

Jordy Polanco, sophomore pitcher, Lebanon. Stats: 23.2 innings, 24 strikeouts, 2.66 ERA.

Logan Kline, senior outfielder, Conestoga Valley. Stats: .313 batting average, eight RBI, five stolen bases.

Sam Thompson, junior pitcher, Conestoga Valley. Stats: 29 innings, 26 strikeouts.