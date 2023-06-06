The postseason didn’t worked out as hoped for Hempfield’s baseball team, but the regular season was strong enough to place six Black Knights on the all-Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One team, as voted on by section coaches.

Hempfield went 17-6, won the section title, and undeniably had many of the area’s best players, like pitchers Logan Harelson, who went 5-0 with a 1.69 earned-run average and hit .366., and Hunter Williams, 4-0 with a 1.79 ERA.

And shortstop Peter Fiore, an elite defender who hit .421 with 16 stolen bases, third baseman Steven Katch, another elite defender who hit .383 with 13 RBI, and catcher Josh Toole, yet another elite defender, who hit .457.

Designated hitter Drew Benchich hit .420 with seven doubles and 24 RBI.

That’s half your first team right there.

The section’s pitching ace was Gavin Glass of Manheim Township, a Division One recruit (West Point) who had 49 strikeouts in 38 innings, going 4-1 with a 0.929 ERA.

The rest of the first-team infield: Warwick second baseman Chase Martin (.375, 19 runs scored) and Cedar Crest shortstop Nolan Groff (.413, 19 hits).

Outfielders: Sawyer Martin of Warwick (.386, 15 RBI), Trevor Adams of Penn Manor (.304, 10 steals) and Owen Brown of Cedar Crest (.364).

The second team:

Pitchers Brayden Eckert of Penn Manor (2.81 ERA), Seth Adomnik of Warwick (1.96 ERA), CJ Easler of Warwick (2.42 ERA) and Bryce Avery of Penn Manor (29 Ks in 20 innings).

Infielders Ryan Brader of Manheim Township (.349, eight steals), Caleb Johnson of Warwick (.311, 13 RBI), Caleb Dorshimer of Cedar Crest (11 RBI) and Aiden Rodenberger of Hempfield (.308).

Outfielders Ty Jenkins of Manheim Township (.308) and Logan Baerg of Cedar Crest (.300).

The second team catcher is Isaac Braegelman of Penn Manor (.364, six doubles).