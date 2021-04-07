Lampeter-Strasburg vs Red Land-PIAA 5A Baseball Championships

In the still-early stages of a hectic baseball spring, an easy win with minimal stress on the pitching staff is a luxury.

Lampeter-Strasburg lived it up Wednesday, rolling over Elizabethtown 11-0 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.

“Every team is in the same boat - What do we have? Where are our guys at?’’ L-S coach Jeffrey Swarr said.

“We’re not in a position right now to deal with complete games, but we had a guy throw four innings for us tonight and another guy throw one, and that allows us to conserve a little bit.’’

The four-inning guy was Caleb Guyer, who allowed two hits, stayed ahead in the count, had clean defense behind him, and was able to turn a huge lead over to Jason Long, who threw the fifth.

“Caleb’s a senior who’s worked hard to get where he’s at,’’ Swarr said. “He did a great job of getting ahead in the count, and you go from there.’’

Guyer was in trouble once, when E-town’s Cael Brandt and Tyler Souders singled in the second. With two on and one out in what was then a 1-0 game, Guyer got two big strikeouts, and the suspense was about over.

That was because of the bottom on the second, in which the Pioneers were doing their small-ball thing, with a walk and two sac bunts building a threat, when Isaiah Parido came to the plate.

Parido, the nine-hole hitter, put a quick, short, very non-Reggie-Jackson-esque swing on an up-and-in fastball and, …. drove over the rightfield fence for a game-breaking three-run homer.

It was his first career bomb.

“I was a little surprised,’’ Parido admitted. “I was just trying to put the ball in play. I just pulled it and it went out.’’

The Pioneers kept at it, scoring five in the second and five more in the fourth in five walks, an error and a clutch two-run single by Gio Malaesta.

L-S squeezed 11 runs out of just five hits. Braedon Karpathios, the Pioneer’s number-three hitter, had a single and two walks and scored in all three of his plate appearances.

L-S is 3-1, 2-1 in Section Two, in which everyone has at least one loss and at least one win.

E-town goes to Lebanon Friday. The Pioneers are off until Monday when the travel to Ephrata.

