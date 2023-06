The PIAA on Friday released dates and sites for the first round of the baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse and boys volleyball state playoffs.

There are 14 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams in the mix in those brackets. Here are who and when they’re scheduled to play in first-round matchups:

BASEBALL

CLASS 6A

(3-3) Manheim Township vs. (7-1) Mount Lebanon, Monday at Boyce Mayview Park, Upper St. Clair, 2 p.m. (Winner plays Thursday vs. Spring-Ford or Central Philadelphia in state quarterfinals)

CLASS 5A

(3-3) Warwick vs. (4-1) Selinsgrove, Monday at Bowman Field, Williamsport, 6:30 p.m. (Winner plays Thursday vs. Strath Haven or Lower Dauphin in state quarterfinals)

CLASS 4A

(3-3) Northern Lebanon vs. (7-1) Hopewell, Monday at Washington & Jefferson College, Washington, 3 p.m. (Winner plays Thursday vs. Erie Cathedral Prep or Montour in state quarterfinals)

SOFTBALL

CLASS 5A

(3-4) Solanco vs. (7-1) Trinity, Monday at North Allegheny, Wexford, 4 p.m. (Winner plays Thursday vs. Central Mountain or Shaler in state quarterfinals)

CLASS 4A

(3-1) Lampeter-Strasburg vs. (12-3) Archbishop Wood, Monday at Lampeter-Strasburg, 5 p.m. (Winner plays Thursday vs. Bellefonte or Montour in state quarterfinals)

GIRLS LACROSSE

CLASS 3A

(3-1) Manheim Township vs. (7-2) Mount Lebanon, Wednesday at Manheim Township, 5 p.m. (Winner plays Saturday vs. Springfield (Delco) or South Western in state quarterfinals)

(3-4) Hempfield vs. (1-2) Penncrest, Tuesday at Penncrest, 4 p.m. (Winner plays Saturday vs. Pine-Richland or Erie McDowell in state quarterfinals)

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 3A

(3-1) Manheim Township vs. (7-2) Shady Side Academy, Tuesday at Manheim Township, 4 p.m. (Winner plays Saturday vs. Downingtown East or Hempfield in state quarterfinals)

(3-3) Hempfield vs. (1-3) Downingtown East, Wednesday at Downingtown East, 4 p.m. (Winner plays Saturday vs. Manheim Township or Shady Side Academy in state quarterfinals)

CLASS 2A

(3-1) Lampeter-Strasburg vs. (7-3) Hampton, Tuesday at Lampeter-Strasburg, 6 p.m. (Winner plays Saturday vs. Erie Cathedral Prep or South Fayette in state quarterfinals)

(3-2) Cocalico vs. (4-1) Danville, Tuesday at Danville, 6 p.m. (Winner plays Saturday vs. Wyoming Seminary or Marple Newtown in state quarterfinals)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 3A

(3-3) Cedar Crest at (11-1) Parkland, Monday, 6 p.m. (Winner plays Saturday vs. Upper Dublin or Northeast Philadelphia in state quarterfinals)

(3-4) Warwick at (7-1) Shaler, Tuesday, 5 p.m. (Winner plays Saturday vs. Erie McDowell or Canon-McMillan in state quarterfinals)

CLASS 2A

(3-3) Manheim Central at (8-1) Obama Academy, Tuesday, 4 p.m. (Winner plays Saturday vs. Mercyhurst Prep or Ambridge in state quarterfinals)

