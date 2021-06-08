PLYMOUTH MEETING — The first six innings of the Manheim Central’s PIAA Class 5A first-round game against Strath Haven was a tightly contested pitchers’ duel between the Barons’ Colton Book and Strath Haven’s Koll Peichel.

Both offenses were stymied until both pitchers were out of the game Monday at Villanova Ballpark.

The Barons (24-2) would draw first blood courtesy of a leadoff, first pitch double off the bat of Manheim Central third baseman Brady Harbach. Harbach, who went 3-4, would come around to score on an error by the Panthers’ second baseman, and Central later pulled away for a 5-2 win.

Book was solid over the 6 2/3 innings pitched. He only had four strikeouts, but Strath Haven struggled to make solid contact against the lefty.

“He’s done it for us all year,” Central head coach Jason Thompson said. “I know I can count on him.”

Book nearly tossed a complete game, but at 105 pitches in 95 degree weather, Thompson decided to pull him.

“His legs were tired early, so it was good to see him battle through and almost finish it,” Thompson said.

Book was not the only pitcher who went deep into the game.

Strath Haven’s Peichel threw 106 pitches and recorded 12 strikeouts.

The difference? The Barons tallied three big runs in the top of the seventh once Peichel was out of the game.

It started with Manheim Central left fielder Ky Watson reaching on a one-out single. Barons’ catcher Mason Weaver was hit by a pitch, bringing Book up with two on and one out.

Book helped his cause, drilling a double over the outfield and plating a run.

Cam Eberly, 2-for-4 on the day, tallied two more insurance runs with a triple that split the left-center gap.

“We’ve been due (offensively) for like last two weeks,” Thompson said.

Book would get the first two outs of the bottom of the seventh before being replaced by Wyatt Becker.

Becker allowed one run, but managed to get the final out and secure the round one win.

In the quarterfinals, Manheim Central will face Abington Heights, which was a 12-5 winner over Cocalico in another opener.