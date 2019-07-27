HARRISBURG — It was hard to tell what was buzzing around FNB Field more Friday night, the baseball or the mayflies.
The first game of this year’s Big 26 Baseball Classic saw a combined 17 runs scored on 14 hits and five errors. While both teams were able to drive in runs, it was Team Pennsylvania that really got the bats going scoring three in the second inning and batting around and driving in another four in the fifth inning to claim a 12-5 victory over Team Maryland.
“We were hungry to come out and compete,” said Alex Knapp, a rising junior at Lampeter-Strasburg and one of two players representing the Lancaster-Lebanon League in the series. “We know a lot of those guys, so it’s a good rivalry. We were just ready to show everybody what we have.”
With Knapp catching and Cedar Crest rising senior Jonathan LaBarbera getting the start at third base, Team Pennsylvania quickly rallied after falling behind 1-0 as Maryland scored on a wild pitch in the first inning.
Reece Malek took a ball off the leg, but showed no ill effects, swiping second, advancing to third on a wild pitch and then tying the game on a passed ball.
From there the home team took over, with Knapp’s RBI single into left field giving Pennsylvania a lead it would never relinquish in the second inning.
“I was just looking for a fastball, something I could drive,” Knapp admitted. “The pitch before, I squared around (to bunt), which drew in the third baseman a little bit, which ended up helping because I found a gap that way.”
Alex Knapp of L-S drives an RBI single into LF to give PA a 2-1 lead over Maryland. LaBarbera (walk) on 2nd with no outs in B2. #Big26 @2019Pioneers pic.twitter.com/mvZJYchCXX— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) July 26, 2019
Two batters later, LaBarbera, who drew his first of two walks in the game, had a clear path home after a throwing error to first. Another Maryland error would make it a 3-1 game.
CJ Funk added another run in the third, hitting a leadoff triple to the warning track in front of the center field wall 400 feet from home. The Bellefonte rising senior then scored on a double steal.
Maryland tried to chip away at the deficit, first with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to make it a three-run game. Stafford Allison then added a two-run double and Quinn Allen had an RBI single in the seventh, but Pennsylvania continued to tack on runs.
A single and consecutive walks loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth and Daniel Kanagy quickly cleared them. The East Juniata rising junior drove a double into center, sending Funk nearly past Malek on the bases as they made it an 8-2 game.
Kanagy was awarded with Player of the Game honors for Pennsylvania, while Nate Vermillion earned the recognition for Maryland.
Chase Herb rocketed a two-run double into center and a fielder’s choice brought in another run for Pennsylvania in the eighth, Sam Kerwin and Chase Renner retired the final six batters to close out the win.
The three-game series continues Saturday back at FNB at 4:35 p.m. Overall, Pennsylvania and Maryland are tied 3-3 in the tournament’s history.
LaBarbera takes a strike, but Chowansky steals 2nd & Kanagy comes home on the throw. PA now with a 9-2 lead over Maryland. #Big26 pic.twitter.com/MUGU5NmlFS— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) July 27, 2019