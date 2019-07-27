HARRISBURG — For Cedar Crest’s Jonathan LaBarbera, FNB Field has become somewhat of a familiar place.
Playing in his second Big 26 Baseball Classic at the home of the Harrisburg Senators, the rising senior has shaken off the “rookie” feeling he had last year and stepped into more of a leadership role as one of three returning players on Team Pennsylvania.
“Last year was kind of like a rookie thing, I didn’t really know what was going on,” LaBarbera admitted. “This year, I’m more into it, know what’s going on. When my teammates are around, I can help them out.”
The added comfort level doesn’t mean that the significance of making the state all-star team has escaped him.
“To make the team, it’s very humbling,” LaBarbera said. “When you’re named to the team, its kind of hits you, like, whoa, you’re representing Pennsylvania. And then when you get here, everybody’s around your teammates and its like, let’s go play baseball. Let’s go have fun.”
Team Pennsylvania has definitely been having fun this weekend.
After hammering out a 12-5 win on Friday, in which LaBarbera started and played five innings and third base and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Alex Knapp caught four innings, Team Pennsylvania blanked Team Maryland 7-0 on Saturday.
The win clinches the series victory for Team Pennsylvania, which takes a 4-3 lead in the tournament history.
Tri-Valley’s Chase Herb led the offense with a pair of hits and three RBI, while Maryland committed three costly errors.
Pennsylvania put a pair of runs on the board in the first inning after loading the bases on Evan Profy’s infield single, a walk and a hit batsman. Herb followed with a bases-clearing triple to right field. Two runs would score, but Wilson’s Brady Gibble was thrown out at the plate.
A throwing error by the Maryland second baseman then added two more.
History repeated itself in the fifth inning as Herb smacked an RBI single and another error made it a 6-0 game.
After consecutive two-out singles in the sixth, Pennsylvania added another run on a balk.
Team Pennsylvania almost added another run in the seventh thanks to LaBarbera's speed. After drawing a one-out walk, the third baseman stole second and advanced to third on a grounder, but would be stranded there after a grounder to short.
On the other side, the Pennsylvania pitching staff was locked in, holding Maryland to just two hits through five innings while getting some nice defensive play.
Catchers LaBarbera and Christian Kreiser of Palmyra each threw out runners trying to steal second, while Pennsylvania second baseman Reece Malek made a diving stop on a hard liner to end the seventh inning. Ranging to his right, the Garnet Valley rising senior backhanded the ball, got up and fired to first for the out and an ovation from the crowd.
“We’re up 2-0 right now, which feels great,” LaBarbera said, after admitting that it was nice to avenge last year’s 2-1 series loss to Maryland. “They’re good ball players, but so are we and it feels great to get the win.”
Team Pennsylvania will go for the series sweep, which would be its first since it won consecutively in 2013 and 2014, Sunday at 1:35 p.m. back at FNB Field.
A strikeout ends it! Team Pennsylvania beats Team Maryland 7-0 in Game 2 of the #Big26 Baseball Classic. Also clinches a series win for PA. pic.twitter.com/HGb10PgVSB— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) July 27, 2019