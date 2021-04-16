Manheim Central’s baseball team is undefeated, and had scored 37 runs in its previous three outings prior to Friday.

The patient, grind-it-out approach the Barons used in a 7-3 defeat of Lancaster Catholic impressed their coach, Jason Thompson, more than gaudier numbers.

“That was probably our best game at the plate,’’ said Thompson. “Super-proud of these guys’ effort.’’

The Barons knew they would face Catholic ace Josh Beck, a 6-6 lefthander headed for Kutztown University. They spent practice Wednesday and Thursday perfecting patience and plate discipline.

“We wanted to get his pitch count up, because we knew he struggled to throw strikes,’’ Thompson said. “We tried to make him work, battling into deep counts, putting the ball in play.’’

The approach was sound, but there was more to this win than that. Beck threw four innings, walked five batters, hit one, issued two wild pitches and, … left with a 3-1 lead.

Catholic took the lead on a two-run triple driven to centerfield by by Nick Trott in the first. A couple of errors along with Will Cranford’s RBI single produced another run in the second.

Enter Central’s Trey Derck, on the mound for the first time this year.

“What I’ve seen in scrimmages and bullpens, I know the (fastball) moves a ton,’’ Thompson said. “I knew what we’d get out of him, which was a ton of ground balls.’’

Indeed, Derck got 12 ground-ball outs in six innings, and his two strikeouts were key ones - to help untangle the mess he inherited in the second, and for the final out, with two men on, of the sixth.

Derck gave his offense time to work. It put together a four-run fifth on a Dylan Yoder double, three singles, and a couple of walks.

It added two more in the sixth, all station-to-station stuff, Collin Thompson delivering an RBI single.

Jason Thompson’s favorite box-score line of the night could have been Collin Thompson’s (two singles, reach on an error, stole a base, drive in two), Riley McGallicher’s (RBI ground ball, walked and scored, got hit by a pitch and scored) or even nine-hole hitter Drew Mylin’s (three walks and an RBI single).

Catholic, which won its first five games by a combined 70-5, is suddenly reeling a bit. The Crusaders lost 6-0 at home to Elco Wednesday.

This has been a crossover stretch of the Lancaster-Lebanon League schedule; Catholic is still alone in first place, at 4-0 (6-2 overall) in L-L Section Five. Central is 6-0 (7-0 overall) and alone in first in Section Four.

Central has a high-level matchup with Warwick Saturday in Lititz. Catholic hosts Donegal Monday.