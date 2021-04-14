Matt Seibert didn’t need much help Wednesday.

The Warwick lefthander got some from his teammates and a bit from Lampeter-Strasburg en route to a 6-0 defeat of the Pioneers in a Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover baseball game in Lititz.

Seibert allowed four hits, all singles, struck out eight, walked one and seemed in control.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I had my best stuff today,’’ Seibert said. “But I threw strikes, which helped, and we capitalized on their mental errors.’’

The Pioneers (5-2) weren’t their usual selves on this evening. The key to Warwick’s three-run first inning, along with hits by David Woolley and Matt Williams, was an L-S error. Later, the Warriors had one run walked in and another scored on a combination on an error, hit batsmen and walks. L-S also issued eight walks and three hit batsmen.

“Offensively, I didn’t like much,’’ Warwick coach Bill Weismandel admitted. “They gave us the first few runs.’’

An emphatic exception was Chase Martin’s solo home run in the fourth, a legit shot over the fence in leftfield.

“I did like Chase Martin’s swing,’’ Weismandel said. “He put a nice swing on a second one, too (in the sixth inning); he just hit it in a deeper part of the field.’’

Seibert was briefly in a bit of trouble in the first inning, on singles by L-S’ Alex Knapp and Braeden Karpathios plus a sac bunt.

But the first of three L-S players to make out on the bases in the game, plus a Seibert strikeout, ended the threat.

The Warriors (5-3, 3-2 in L-L Section One) welcomed a relatively stress-free outing. They’ve won five of six after an 0-2 start, but the ones that sting are narrow losses within L-L Section One, 1-0 to Cedar Crest on a day when Warwick stranded 10 baserunners, and 2-0 to undefeated Manheim Township, when the Warriors, and Williams on the mound, allowed only three hits.

“We know that when we play our best, we’re a good high school baseball team, and we’re going to compete with anybody,’’ Weismandel said. “We’re about five or six deep with our pitching staff, but (Seibert and Williams) are definitely the horses for us.’’

Each club has another crossover Friday, Warwick at Conestoga Valley, L-S hosting Cedar Crest.