Matt Kirchoff, Manheim Township’s baseball coach, has a lot of go-to players and, especially, go-to pitching arms.

Senior right hander Colin Fitzgerald, Kirchoff said Monday, is, “the one I trust the most.’’

When the Blue Streaks dug out of a 5-0 hole to take the lead against Hempfield, Kirchoff put Fitzgerald on the mount to yank tight the reins and restore order to what had been a loose, inelegant affair.

Fitzgerald’s first pitch was, … driven to left field for a double by Hempfield’s Luke Fiore.

Hey, order was up for grabs on this night.

Fitzgerald has a fastball the hums around 90 miles per hour and a formidable breaking ball, elements that soon asserted themselves. He struck out six and pitched a clean seventh inning. Township scored single runs in the sixth and the seventh and pulled out a 10-9 win.

It is presumed to have been a key game in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and even if it isn’t, Hempfield and Township relish beating each other.

“We didn’t play a clean game by any means,’’ Kirchoff said. “But, it’s Section One baseball, and it’s Hempfield.’’

It was a dense 150 minutes: six pitching changes, seven errors and a half dozen tough hit-or-error official scoring decisions, four hit-by-pitches, a run-scoring balk, two passed balls and three wild pitches.

The Black Knights (2-1) scored two in the first on singles by Christian LaBarbara and Austin Dunlap and a Cameron Berger sac fly. They scored three in the third on Berger’s two-run single and a double blasted to center by Stephen Katch.

Township got going in the fourth, when it scored five on six hits, the biggest a two-RBI double by Dylan King.

Fitzgerald’s balk was part of a three-run Hempfield sixth, along with an RBI double by Gavin Constein.

Township leadoff man Kyle Musser led off the sixth with a double, and Evan Clark delivered a two-out single up the middle to score him.

The seventh inning was no epic; Fitzgerald got two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 top half. Township won it on an error, two HBPs and a J.T. Weaver single. Musser got hit, for the third time in the game, with the bases loaded in the seventh. Josiah Shaub scored, courtesy-running for Fitzgerald.

It was the home opener for Township (3-0), the first baseball game in Westfield Insurance Park since May 3, 2019.

The Streaks are back on the road, at Penn Manor, Wednesday. Hempfield hosts Cedar Crest, which won both its games and didn’t allow a run, in week one.