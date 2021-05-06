Manheim Township clinched the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One baseball championship with a 3-0 defeat of Cedar Crest Thursday in South Lebanon.

The Blue Streaks (18-0) won Section One for the first time since 2010. They are also number one in the District Three power rankings in Class 6A.

Township won a pitcher’s duel, Colin Fitzgerald against Cedar Crest ace Dalton Reinhart. The game was scoreless into the fifth inning, before Township scored a run in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Ryan Jones went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI for the winners, the only multi-hit game for either team.

Fitzgerald pitched into the seventh, throwing 102 pitches. He allowed three hits, walking four and striking out eight. As he has done often this spring, Evan Clark came on in relief and got the final two outs.

Reinhart also reached the 100-pitch mark, but in five and a third innings, allowing three hits and one run. Critically, Cedar Crest issued seven walks.

Cedar Crest is 5-4 in Section One, 9-7 overall.

Although the Blue Streaks have a trophy, a lot of big things are still ahead. They start with hosting Warwick (7-2, 13-4), which is alone in second place in the section, at 1 p.m. Saturday. They close the regular season Tuesday at Manheim Central (13-1, 9-0), which is on the verge of clinching the L-L Section Three championship.

The league playoffs begin with four quarterfinal games Saturday, May 15 at the home fields of the section champions. The District Three tournament begins May 24.