A game with a strange beginning Friday, ended Saturday in an utterly conventional way.

Manheim Township’s baseball team won. Comfortably. Again.

The Blue Streaks improved to 16-0 with a 15-8 defeat of Hempfield in a Lancster-Lebanon League Section One.

This one started Friday in winds that made Landisville evoke the “The Grapes of Wrath.’’ It lasted two pitches before being postponed to Saturday, the first of which was driven to center field by Township’s Kyle Musser.

It would have likely have been a routine fly out in normal conditions, but was windswept into a double.

So Musser stood on second as the game resumed Saturday, and was almost immediately sent home by Drew Sassaman’s RBI single.

Those two kept it up all day as they have, at the top of the Blue Streaks order, all spring. Sassaman went 2-for-2 with three walks, scored a run and drove in two. Musser was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and five RBI by thefourth inning.

“I think the biggest mistake a lot of baseball players make, and sports in general, is being too passive,’’ said Musser, sounding like the Ivy Leaguer he’ll be, at Cornell, next fall. “Aggression will win you games and it’s the right mindset to have.’’

The Streaks stayed aggressive and needed to. Hempfield led 3-1 after an inning, on the first of two home runs by Luke Fiore and three by Hempfield. Three by Hempfield players named Fiore, to be exact; Luke’s brother Peter, a sophomore, went deep among his three hits.

Township answered with two in the second inning and seven in the third, an inning in which eight Streaks reached base eight times in a stretch of nine plate appearances. The big blow was J.T. Weaver’s two-run single.

Township scored in every inning but the seventh.

“I thought we left some opportunities out there,’’ said Township coach Matt Kitchoff, who didn’t mean to seem greedy. “I thought we probably should have had 18 or 19 (runs) but, Musser and Sassaman have sparked us all year. They’re doing a great job.’’

There were plenty of heroes. Evan Clark went 2-for-2, reached base four times and pitched two relatively (by the day’s standards) uneventful relief innings.

King had two hits and a sacrifice. Weaver went 2-for-2 and three RBI and three runs.

Musser, again with the aggressiveness, also had a “SportsCenter”-worthy diving catch in center that may have saved two runs.

Township (7-0) has a two-game lead in Section One with three games left over Warwick (5-2, 11-4 overall), although the Warriors have won five straight, mostly blowouts, and go to Township Friday.

The Streaks are the lone remaining unbeaten in the L-L, after Manheim Central’s loss to Lampeter-Strasburg Saturday.

Musser acknowledged the Undefeated Thing, but did not acknowledge it being an issue.

“It’s definitely in the back of our minds,’’ he said, “but to us, it’s just about coming out every day and playing the best baseball we can.’’

Kirchoff isn’t worried about it, either.

“We set our goal, and it’s to win a section championship,’’ he said. “I would never just roll the balls out and see how we do. Our practices, we intentionally make them as hard as we can, and we challenge them, and they’ve always risen to the occasion.’’