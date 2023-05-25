READING - Seven innings is a tiny sample size that, in the high school baseball postseason, means everything.

Manheim Township stuffed a lot of magic into its first two outings in the District Three Class 6A playoffs, but ran out of it in a 4-2 semifinal loss to Wilson Thursday.

“It’s just baseball,’’ Township coach Matt Kirchoff said afterward. “Like I told the kids, it’s just baseball. The margin for error in these games is tight.’’

Township took a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning with its best pitcher, Gavin Glass, on the mound. The Blue Streaks put balls in play, had baserunners in every inning, … and couldn’t quite break it open.

The Bulldogs (17-6) scored two in the fifth, the big blow an RBI single that sneaked down the third-base line, fair by inches, by Christo Hunsicker. There were also another single, two walks, a sac-fly RBI, but also a terrific, tumbling catch by Township left fielder Ben Connors to end the inning, when the ball getting by Connors would have really opened the gates.

Wilson scored again in the sixth, and ended Glass’ night, on a single, a steal and another sac-fly RBI, this one by freshman Jack Gabel.

Glass had authored a superb, complete-game, three-hit shutout against Lancaster-Lebanon League champion Ephrata in last week’s first round. The Streaks scored four runs with two outs in the seventh inning of their 7-5 defeat of Dallastown in the quarterfinals Monday.

“What we’ve done here in the last week, it’s really been incredible,’’ said Kirchoff. “It’s says a lot about our kids and our program.’

Township isn’t finished. Three teams from District Three makes the state tournament in 6A, and the Streaks will play Red Lion, which lost to Cedar Cliff in Thursday’s other 6A semifinal, at a time and site to be determined Tuesday with that state berth on the line.

“We’re going to find a way to get away from baseball for a day,’’ said Kirchoff. “Then we’ll get back at it and see if we can make the state tournament.’’

Muhlenberg 8, Lampeter-Strasburg 3: The Muhls ended the Pioneers’ season in the Class 5A Consolation Semifinals.

The host Pioneers came in game looking to rebound from an 8-5 loss to Greencastle-Antrim in the quarterfinals, while the Muhls fell to Lower Dauphin on Monday, 10-0.

The Muhls were led by second baseman Cam Burr, designated hitter Gavin Patton and center fielder Gavin Moody, who all notched two hits. Pitcher Dalton Follweiler struck out five over his full seven innings, and Muhlenberg capitalized on six Lampeter-Strasburg errors.

L-S (17-9) out-hit Muhlenberg 9-8, but left eight runners on base. Starting pitcher Jason Long knocked in two runs, and catcher Justin White went 2-4 with an RBI.

Hanover 6, Northern Lebanon 5: Hanover overcame a 4-0 deficit to advance to Tuesday’s 4A championship game.

The Nighthawks came storming back, scoring three times in the fifth and sixth.

The Vikings (16-8) were led by seniors Jared Ecenroad and James Voight, who both went 2-4 at the plate in the loss. They will now play for third place, and a state-tournament berth, on Tuesday against Bermudian Springs (17-6), which lost to East Pennsboro in Thursday’s other semifinal.

Trinity 9, Annville-Cleona 2: The Dutchmen surprised defending 3A champion Lancaster Catholic in Monday’s quarterfinals, but couldn’t keep the magic going in Thursday’s semifinal at Trinity (17-5).

It was a 1-1 game before the Shamrocks scored four runs in the third and four more in the fourth.

Trinity got a double and three RBI from Josiah Bowie. The Shamrocks play Camp Hill (17-3-1) for the 3A title Tuesday.

Annville-Cleona’s season ends at 12-10.

Mechanicsburg 4, Warwick 1: The Wildcats (17-6) earned their first district final berth since 2011.

Warwick (12-11) will play a state-tournament seeding game for third place at Lower Dauphin Tuesday.