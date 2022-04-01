Manheim Central pitcher Jared Murray, a junior, was a JV last year and missed most of the season with an arm injury.

The guy’s making up for lost time.

Murray threw a no-hitter in Central’s 14-0 romp over Elco in an L-L Section Three game in Myerstown. The game was shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule, and Murray at 15 strikeouts.

That’s correct - all 15 Elco outs were by strikeout. The Raiders put one ball in play, resulting in an infield error.

“He threw one off-speed pitch,’’ Central coach Jason Thompson said. “I called a curveball against their number-three hitter in the first inning. He was great. He located the ball in and out.’’

Murray hasn’t allowed a hit this season. He has 24 strikeouts in nine innings, and combined with teammates Connor Rohrer and Cayde Connelly on a seven-inning no-hitter in the Barons’ 8-0, season-opening defeat of Garden Spot.

Central (3-0) also hit a little Friday. Collin Thompson went 3-for-4, including a home run, with two runs scored and two RBI.

Sophomores Ky Watson and Nolan Book had two hits each, and Brady Harbach also homered.

The Barons have outscored three Section Three opponents 35-3, and allowed three hits in three games.