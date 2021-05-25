Manheim Central’s baseball team spent last week winning the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship in tight, tense duels before big, noisy crowds under the lights at Ephrata’s War Memorial Field.

Tuesday’s 4-3 defeat of Mechanicsburg was at least as big - a loss in the first round of the District Three playoffs would have ended the season - but it didn’t feel that way.

“This 16 against one (seed) matchup is the hardest one, in my opinion, for the number one team,’’ said Central Coach Jason Thompson. “The first one is the hardest to get in this tournament. We kind of needed a wake-up call.’’

The Barons scored two runs in the first inning and in the second, and ace lefty Colton Book could not have been more sharp, and dominant, his first time through the Wildcats’ lineup.

But Mechanicsburg was a livelier 16 seed than its record, now 10-11, would suggest. The Wildcats lost six in a row early in the year to fall to 2-8, but came in having won six of seven.

They have a freshman, Jeff Lougee, who is considered among the top position players in the high school class of 2024 and is committed to Duke University.

Another freshman, left handed reliever Reese Young, entered in the third inning and held the Barons to two base runners, striking out eight, the rest of the way.

Central hitters struck out 12 times, but the early offense was enough. The two in the first were the result of two walks, a Brady Harbach single, and a two-run single by Malakai Zilinski.

Two more walks and an RBI single by Book were keys to the two-run second.

Book breezed through the first three innings. Then Josh Jamiolkowski doubled to start the fourth, followed by singles by Lougee Taylor Shearer and Max Cavada.

Book made it through that rally and got through six innings, having reached the 105-pitch ceiling.

“He was tired,’’ Thompson said. “We needed to get through the sixth inning and we needed to take him out.’’

Reliever Wyatt Becker got the last three outs, although Jamiolkowski doubled home a third Mechanicsburg run and was on second base as the game ended.

The win advances the Barons (21-1) to the district quarterfinals, back at Central, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Muhlenberg (12-6), the eighth seed, which beat Gettysburg in its first-round game Monday.

Thompson said Connor Rohrer, who pitched a two-hit shutout in the L-L championship game last week, will get the ball Thursday.

Class 3A, Lancaster Catholic 6, Hanover 0: Josh Beck pitched a dominant one-hitter, as the Crusaders (14-6) advanced to the 3A quarterfinals with a comfortable win on its home field.

Beck struck out 14 and allowed only four baserunners, including one who reached on an error.

Hanover (10-11) was without its best player, catcher Nathan Smith, due to an injury. The Crusaders took advantage by stealing six bases, and got two-hit games from Matt Oleskowitz, Luis Correa, Nate Wingenroth and Jordan Oliver.

Catholic can earn a berth in the district finals and the state tournament with a win over second-seeded Trinity (14-5) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Wass Park in Mechanicsburg.