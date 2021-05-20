Colton Book isn’t just a pitcher.

Manheim Central isn’t a one-pitcher team.

Those truths, writ large Thursday, led to a bigger one: The Barons are the Lancaster-Lebanon League baseball champions.

Central improved to 20-1 with 2-0 defeat of Lampeter-Strasburg in the league championship game at Ephrata’s War Memorial Field.

Book, Central’s senior ace, pitched Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat of previously undefeated Manheim Township in the semifinals.

That meant the ball would go to junior Connor Rohrer on Thursday, and Rohrer admitted, “I was pretty nervous these past two days.’’

Then the time came, and Rohrer delivered a two-hitter, the best game of his life, according to him and his coach.

“After the first inning, the adrenaline’s just rushing,’’ Rohrer said. “It was awesome.’’

“That’s the best I’ve seen him,’’ Barons coach Jason Thompson said. “He pounded the zone and pounded the zone.’’

The Pioneers made a mistake or two, and Central had the lead almost the entire evening.

But not much of a lead, and L-S did threaten several times. The tension didn’t ease until the final out.

Central took a 1-0 lead in the first on a walk, an error on what might have been a double-play ball, and Riley McGallicher’s two-out RBI single.

L-S coach Jeffrey Swarr went to reliever Peyton Hersh just seven outs into the game. Harsh, a left-hander, has also worked effectively in relief in Tuesday’s semifinal defeat of Lancaster Catholic.

Harsh got his club, 15-6, into the sixth, still in a 1-0 game, when he faced Book with one out.

Book will pitch at NCAA Division I Stony Brook next year, but he takes some pride in his hitting.

“I wasn’t too happy with my previous at-bats,’’ he said. “I was hoping to get up there with some guys on base.’’

That didn’t work out. Book was also hoping to see a fastball down the middle. That part did work out, emphatically, and Book drove it over the fence in left-center to make it 2-0.

In a game like this one, that run was huge. Rohrer, and the errorless defense behind him, had the breathing room they needed.

Like almost every high school baseball team, the Barons came into this season with an unusual number of unknowns, thanks to the pandemic and the simple fact that there wasn’t a 2020 season.

Thompson figured he had a good group, but they have gradually gotten better. Now they have a section title, a league title, and the No. 1 seed in the District Three Class 5A playoffs, which begin Monday.

By which point Book figures to be ready to fire again.

“These guys have worked hard, and they’ve grinded things out,’’ Thompson said. “These high-adversity games are going to set us up well for districts. My guys don’t panic. My pitchers don’t panic.’’