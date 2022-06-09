READING — Archbishop Wood pitcher Justin MacCain probably didn’t have his best stuff early in Thursday’s baseball game.

Three hit batters and two walks in the first three innings was an indication of that.

Manheim Central, though, couldn’t capitalize, and in time, MacCain found his rhythm.

Hitting his spots and leaning heavily on a mid-80’s fastball, the Vikings southpaw proceeded to shut the Barons down for six innings and teamed with Connor Woodson on a combined no-hitter, leading District 12 champion Archbishop Wood to a 7-0 victory over the Barons in a PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal game at Muhlenberg High School.

“When you get down to the final eight, if you don’t play your best, you’re probably not going to win the baseball game,” Manheim Central coach Jason Thompson said. “Credit to both their arms. They threw strikes, they pounded the zone and unfortunately, our guys didn’t execute at the plate.”

The District Three 5A champion Barons, back in the final eight after advancing to the state semifinals last year, ended their season with a 22-4 record.

“This was a great season,” Thompson said. “This group put their name in the history books at Manheim, so I’m super proud of all of them.”

MacCain, a recruit of NCAA Division II Barry University in Miami, Fla., is no stranger to the record books either. Thursday’s gem was his second combined no-hitter of the season, including a 4-0 shutout of Cardinal O’Hara in mid-April in which MacCain tossed six strong innings. Entering action against Manheim Central, he was 4-2 with a 2.04 ERA.

Not that there weren’t a couple of jams that he had to escape, though. Manheim Central had two runners in scoring position with two outs in the first, but MacCain stranded them by getting an inning-ending ground out. Then in the third, he got back-to-back strikeouts to wriggle out of a two-on, one-out situation.

“Any time I get in that situation where there’s a guy on second,” MacCain said, “I’ve obviously got to work harder. At that point, it’s just get an out. A quick out is always good.”

Although MacCain finished with three hit batsmen and four walks, he also struck out 10.

“He was effectively wild,” Thompson said. “It’s hard to sit on a fastball when you don’t know if it’s going to be a strike or if it’s not going to be a strike.”

Meanwhile, Vikings right fielder Dariel Tiburcio (3-for-3) drove in five of his team’s seven runs. A bases-loaded three-run double off MC starter Connor Rohrer in the first got the scoring started. Then in the third, soon after Thompson argued a rundown call and got ejected, Tiburcio’s two-run base hit made it 5-0.

Sacrifice flies by Aiden Myers in the fifth and Brian Klumpp in the sixth completed the Vikings’ scoring, and that was enough for MacCain and Woodson, who didn’t allow a Barons baserunner past first over the final four frames.

“He was squeezing me a lot in the beginning, but I found it and that was really the goal,” MacCain said.