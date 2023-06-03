Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League wasn’t entirely power pitching this spring, but the three first-team pitchers on the all-section team - Manheim Central’s Jared Murray, Jackson Roberts of Octorara and Trent Dickson of Cocalico - combined for 176 strikeouts in 106 innings.

Missing bats was a theme.

For Murray, a senior lefthander headed to Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida next year, this season was a lot like the previous one. He went 6-0 in the regular season with a 0.923 earned-run average and 59 Ks in 30.1 innings.

Dickson and Roberts emerged this year. Dickson, a junior, was 4-0 with a 1.09 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 38 innings. Roberts was 4-2 with 53 Ks in 38 innings.

The team was chosen by section coaches and annonnced last week.

Central won the section title but had only one other first-team selection, junior outfielder Kye Watson, who hit .378 with a monstrous 1.125 OPS.

Among section runner-up Donegal’s three first-teamers was junior shortstop/pitcher Brock Hammaker, one of the league best all-around players, who hit .348 with 10 stolen bases and had a 2.12 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 30 innings.

Also from Donegal on the first team: third baseman Landen Sexton (.341, 10 RBI, nine steals) and sophomore catcher Coy Allman (.333, 13 RBI).

Completing the first team: Elco shortstop Dallas George (.412, nine RBI), Elco outfielder Gavin Bicher (.351, 11 RBI), Garden Spot 3B Caleb Zimmerman (.373, 1.069 OPS, 11 RBI), Garden Spot outfielder Gabe Smeltz (.392), and Garden Spot catcher Caiden Murphy (.364, .432 on-base percentage).

The second team: Pitchers Ryan Speers of Garden Spot (4-0, 1.79 ERA), Jadian Fabian of Donegal (2.21 ERA), Caden Evans of Donegal (2.22 ERA), and Colin Bogart of Elco (27 Ks in 27 innings).

Infielders: 3B Brady Harbach of Manheim Central (.311), SS Nolan Book of Central (16 RBI, 1.000 fielding percentage), SS Aidan Marsh of Octorara (.342), 1B Nick Pagano of Elco (.300) and 3B Morgan Shanaman of Elco (.321).

Outfielders: Jared Ferguson of Cocalico (.333, 14 RBI) and Kody Boyer of Elco (.316).

Utility: SS/2B Landen Baughman of Donegal (.248, seven stolen bases).