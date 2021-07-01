Steve Remley is the new baseball coach at Lancaster Catholic.

Remley, 30, was hired June 21 to replace Ty Book, who stepped down at the end of the 2021 season.

Book was the winningest coach in Catholic program history (101-39). His teams won Lancaster-Lebanon League Section titles in each of his six seasons. They won two District Three titles and, in 2018, the Class 3A state championship.

Remley was on board as JV coach in 2020 and 2021. He has also been on the football staff at Elizabethtown High School for seven seasons, the last four as JV coach.

“I think I’m similar to Ty in how we see the game and how we teach it,’’ Remley said. “He involved me in everything this year.’’

Remley said he will step back into a part-time role at E-town so that he can oversee offseason baseball workouts at Catholic.

Remley is the fourth straight JV coach to be promoted to the varsity job at Catholic, following Mike Davis, Chris Kiehl and Book. Remley played football and baseball at Catholic. His teams won district championships in both sports in 2008.

He grew up in the Mountville youth program, and played on a 12-under team that went 51-0 in 2003. Remley lists a coach in that program, Jeff Ream, as one of his coaching influences, in addition to Book.

Book will remain with Catholic as a volunteer assistant/consultant.

“He’ll be there to support me,’’ Remley said.

The Crusaders went 14-6 in 2021, won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four championship and reached the semifinals of the L-L playoffs. They shut out Hanover in the first round of the District Three Class 3A playoffs before their season ended with a loss to Trinity in the district semifinals.

Some key pieces, notable pitching ace Josh Beck, have graduated, but Remley said, “We’ve been young the last two years. We have a good nucleus coming back.

“This is a great program, a great school. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity, and I’m ready to roll.’’