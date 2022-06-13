BOYERTOWN — Bases-loaded situations have been pivotal for Lancaster Catholic in its last two PIAA baseball games.

Things started and ended with just that kind of scenario, and it was all good for the Crusaders, who moved on to the Class 3A final with a 3-0 win over Neumann-Goretti on Monday at Boyertown’s Bear Stadium.

Lancaster Catholic improved to 24-3 and will take on Central — a 6-5 winner over Punxsutawney in Monday’s other semifinal — for the title at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Catholic starter Noah Zimmerman was again masterful on the mound, tossing one-hit ball through 6 2/3 innings before reaching his pitch limit. He did walk five, but didn’t hit a batter, unlike in Thursday’s quarterfinal, when he hit four. He struck out six.

“Slider, fastball, change-up, for sure,” Zimmerman said of his best pitches.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” he said of advancing to the state final; the Crusaders will be going for their second crown after winning in 2018.

Zimmerman benefited from the first bases-loaded situation in the top of the first. Nathan Wingenroth led off the game with a ground single to center, his brother Brandon walked one out later, and both were running on the pitch on Chase Danielson’s groundout to shortstop, moving up to second and third. Will Cranford walked to load the bases.

Levi Hackman, who had three of Catholic’s six hits, then lined a two-run single to center to score the Wingenroths.

It certainly wasn’t apparent that those were the only runs needed, and appeared unlikely as the Saints also chocked the bases full in the bottom half, with just one out, on a single, error and walk. But Zimmerman calmly struck out the next two batters, one looking, one swinging.

“The runners on base weren’t even a thought in my mind,” Zimmerman said. “I just focused on the batters.”

Zimmerman did have a few other spots he needed to wriggle out of. Neumann-Goretti got a runner to second with one out in the second and had first-and-third with two outs in the fourth. Zimmerman induced a flyout and groundout in the second, and picked a runner off first in the fourth.

Catcher Cranford erased a runner attempting to steal after a leadoff walk in the fifth.

Much like Thursday, when they scored all five runs in the first two innings, the Crusaders were coming up empty after the first-inning runs. One bases-loaded situation didn’t benefit them when, in the sixth, they failed to score after an inning-ending double play.

Catholic did add an insurance run in the seventh, with Nathan Wingenroth hitting a two-out double and scoring on Nick Trott’s infield single, racing home when the late throw eluded the Saints’ first baseman.

Lancaster Catholic coach Steve Remley sent Zimmerman out for the seventh, knowing his ace had just a few pitches left before reaching his limit. Zimmerman responded with several fist-pumps after inducing a groundout to short.

“He’s a bulldog,” Remley said. “He wants the ball and he deserves the ball. ... We trust him to do what he has to do.”

Brandon Wingenroth, who pitched three innings for a save Thursday, came in and got the first batter to ground out to third. And everything seemed well in hand, with the Saints’ No. 9 hitter due up.

But Wingenroth hit Christian Cerone on a 2-2 pitch and leadoff hitter Lou Delbrocco doubled to right-center. Sal Laimo walked to — that’s right — load the bases.

No. 3 hitter Joey Brasky then worked a 3-1 count, but hit a lazy flyball to center fielder Nathan Wingenroth to end the game.

“Brandon’s another bulldog,” said Remley. “He knows how to handle the situation.”

Tensions escalated both on and off the field after the game — there was an exchange between players after the Crusaders’ at-bat in the sixth. Neumann-Goretti fans, in particular, were rather irate.

“It got a little chirpy,” said Remley. “They started talking to our player and we tried to address it and they just took everything the wrong way, and it kind of blew up from there.”

What got the Crusaders to Friday’s championship game should serve them well then too, Remley said.

“It’s just a total team buy-in,” he said. “There’s no cliques. It’s one group, one team, one approach. We play as one, you win as one.”

Delbrocco had both hits for the Saints (14-9).