Lancaster Catholic baseball coach Ty Book found himself dancing away from a water-jug shower Saturday for good reason.

Book’s 100th career victory was a big one, a 4-2 defeat of Warwick in the quarterfinals of the Lancaster-Lebanon league playoffs.

The Crusaders (13-5), L-L Section Four champs, advance to a semifinal meeting with Section Two winner Lampeter-Strasburg, which defeated Cocalico in a quarterfinal yesterday.

The other semi will pair undefeated Manheim Township, which no-hit Annville-Cleona Saturday, with once-beaten Manheim Central. The Barons beat Solanco in a quarterfinal Saturday.

Tuesday’s semifinal doubleheader at Ephrata: Catholic and L-S at 4 p.m., Township and Central at 7:30 p.m.

There weren’t a lot of hard-hit balls in the Catholic-Warwick game, thanks to starting pitchers Josh Beck and Matt Seibert. That doesn’t mean there weren’t plenty of baserunners and threats and tension.

It came down to the Crusaders piecing together a four-run third inning in unlikely fashion, and to Beck closing the door on bases-loaded rallies by the Warriors (14-6) in the second and fifth, in both cases relying on pitches other than his formidable fastball.

“I called him a bulldog at the beginning of the year,’’ Book said of his Kutztown University-bound senior lefthander. “He was as advertised today.’’

The four-run third started with two walks plus a bizarre quasi-line-drive bunt, off the bat of Catholic’s Will Cranford, over the head of the onrushing Seibert for a single.

Then came a fly to right that fell for a single by Matt Oleskowitz, followed by a single to center Luis Correa and, finally, Brandon Wingenroth’s sacrifice fly.

Except for that inning, Warwick’s Seibert, an impressive junior lefty, allowed only one baserunner.

Beck seems all but untouchable when he’s ahead in the count, but staying ahead is his issue. In the second, he walked two Warriors and hit another to load the bases with one out, and fell behind the next guy 2-and-0.

He battled back, largely with curveballs, to get a strikeout and ground-out to end the inning.

“As time’s gone on and we’ve been playing better teams, I’ve worked on my breaking ball a lot more,’’ Beck said. “When I get the movement going with it, I feel really confident.’’

In the fifth, with nobody out, Beck again walked two and hit a guy. Then he got a strikeout and was engaged in a battle with Warwick DH Nick Slogik when Book called a changeup from the dugout. Beck did a double-take. Then he threw the change for an inning-ending double play.

The remaining issue was Beck bumping up against the 100-pitch limit, which he did one out into the sixth. Warwick scored twice in that inning, on key hits by Trevor Bollinger and Reagan Kline. It also got a couple men on in the seventh, but the game ended with them anchored there.

Manheim Township 4, Annville-Cleona 0: Dylan King threw a six-inning no-hitter, with Evan Clark closing the deal in the seventh, as the Section One champion Blue Streaks improved to 20-0.

King struck out 12 Dutchmen, and threw exactly 100 pitches. He also had two hits, including a double, and two RBI, on a day when offense was in short supply. A-C starter Isaac Good also pitched well, striking out nine.

Kyle Musser and Clark had two hits each for Township. Ryan Jones went 1-for-3, scoring and driving in a run.

Manheim Central 6, Solanco 2: The Barons (18-1) got four in the first inning, which was more than enough for starting pitcher Connor Rohrer.

Rohrer, who threw five innings, combined with reliever Wyatt Becker on a four-hitter.

The four-run first was a mix of walks, hit-by-pitches, a double by Malakai Zilinski, an RBI double by Colton Book and Dylan Toder’s two-run single.

Critically, the Barons were able to save pitching ace Book for Township on Tuesday.

Lampeter-Strasburg 4, Cocalico 2: The Pioneers have won eight in a row rather quietly.

They got a fight from the Eagles, who tied the game on a two-run homer by Caleb Sturtevant in the sixth, and tried to take the lead on a baserunning play a moment later, having the potential lead run gunned down at the plate.

The Pioneers answered with two on the bottom of the inning on Braedon Karpathios’ second double of the day, and singles by Alex Knapp and Owen Fikkert.

Karpathios finished 3-for-3. Caleb Guyer got the pitching win, striking out six and walking one.